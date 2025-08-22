Greetings, stalkers!

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally come. With Update 1.00 the game leaves Early Access and brings a complete storyline with multiple endings, new quests, weapons, and plenty of improvements.

To celebrate the release, I’ve prepared a small gift: everyone who launches the game between August 22–24 and visits the base of the Free Stalkers will receive a unique Golden AKS-74U. Its stats are the same as the standard model, but it has increased durability and will serve as a memorable token of your support.

This journey has been long and challenging. Almost two years of daily work, dozens of patches, hundreds of fixes, and countless messages from you — all of this helped turn Z.O.N.A: Origin into what it is today.

I started as a solo developer with a small idea, but thanks to your support the project has grown into a full-fledged game with its own atmosphere, stories, and community. Every comment, bug report, piece of advice, and even criticism made the game better.

Thank you!

I want to express my gratitude to everyone who was with me during Early Access:

those who helped with testing and feedback;

those who inspired and pushed me forward;

those who simply believed and waited for the final release.

Without you, this journey would not have been possible.

What’s next?

Although the main story is complete, the game will continue to be supported. I’ll keep releasing updates when possible: fixes, improvements, and maybe even some new small features.

Z.O.N.A: Origin is not just my work, it’s our shared achievement. The game will live on as long as there are those who want to return to the Zone.

Are you ready to accept your fate?

New Features:

Added a quest that continues the main storyline.

Added an ending for the “Dawn” faction.

Added an ending for “O.S.Z.”.

Added an ending for Alex, if you chose to help him.

The “Strike” faction now has a new fighter type — a heavily armored soldier with an HMG. Despite its large spread, the machine gun more than compensates with sheer firepower, quickly tearing down enemies in open areas.

Added a quest to obtain the “Barrett M82” — “No Right to Live” . It can be taken from Fox at the Free Stalkers base after unlocking the path to the Dawn base.

Added a new quest “No Witnesses” at the Free Stalkers base. Available from Owl after progressing through part of the storyline.

Added a new sniper scope “RKL UltraX12”, available for purchase at the Black Market.

Added the “Barrett M82” rifle, obtainable only by completing its quest.

Added ammo boxes and magazines for the “Barrett M82”, purchasable at select Black Market locations.

Added the “AAC Honey Badger” rifle, along with its magazines and ammo. Available at select Black Market locations.

Added the “Huot LMG”, along with its magazines and ammo. Available at select Black Market locations.

Added the “CZ Scorpion EVO 3”, along with its magazines. Since it uses pistol ammunition, it’s compatible with existing ammo types. Available at select Black Market locations.

Added a new item — “Assault Shield”, purchasable at select Black Market locations.

Items and weapons now produce impact sounds depending on the surface they hit. By request of the player LeviAckerman, this long-awaited feature has been added — thank you for the idea and contribution!

Changes & Improvements: