- Added 7 more achievements related to discovering and scanning items.
- Concealed drugs in 7 new items.
- Added an icon when hovering items to show they've been scanned.
- Added a total scanned count in the item database.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect looking icons for several database items.
- Fixed a UI bug in the item database.
- General bug fixes.
New achievements & Bug fixes
