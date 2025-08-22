 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698139 Edited 22 August 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added 7 more achievements related to discovering and scanning items.
- Concealed drugs in 7 new items.
- Added an icon when hovering items to show they've been scanned.
- Added a total scanned count in the item database.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect looking icons for several database items.
- Fixed a UI bug in the item database.
- General bug fixes.

