Truck City v0.27-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:





Improvement: Items are shown as a small rendered container instead of a colored box. Also added to the market menu.



Feature: The item info window (F1) shows production ratios for factories.



Balance: Production speed research is cheaper and provides +3% speed instead of +2%.



Bugfix: Truck despawn logic improved to prevent them from staying stuck indefinitely.



Feature: Added click+drag scrolling in the game (middle mouse button to enable).



Improvement: Increased click+drag speed in the science menu.



Improvement: The science menu shows non-selectable nodes with desaturated colors to hopefully improve user experience.



Improvement: Science dependency for the Logistics branch reduced by 1 step (from truck speed 1 to truck amount 1), making it faster to research.



Improvement: Science dependencies for production efficiency reduced.



Improvement: Tutorial font size increased to improve readability.



Balance: Tutorial 03 initial money increased from 1000 to 1200.



Improvement: Tutorials now explain that a factory can be started by pressing Ctrl+F and searching for the factory name.



Improvement: Market menu no longer shows non-tradable items.



Balance: Parking spot price for the truck depot reduced to 40 (from 50).



Improvement: Translations added for research descriptions.



Improvement: Simplified audio channels and effects; added a music compressor with an SFX sidechain for more clarity.

