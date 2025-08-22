 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19698100 Edited 22 August 2025 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Truck City v0.27-Playtest has just been released. This is the change log:

  • Improvement: Items are shown as a small rendered container instead of a colored box. Also added to the market menu.

  • Feature: The item info window (F1) shows production ratios for factories.

  • Balance: Production speed research is cheaper and provides +3% speed instead of +2%.

  • Bugfix: Truck despawn logic improved to prevent them from staying stuck indefinitely.

  • Feature: Added click+drag scrolling in the game (middle mouse button to enable).

  • Improvement: Increased click+drag speed in the science menu.

  • Improvement: The science menu shows non-selectable nodes with desaturated colors to hopefully improve user experience.

  • Improvement: Science dependency for the Logistics branch reduced by 1 step (from truck speed 1 to truck amount 1), making it faster to research.

  • Improvement: Science dependencies for production efficiency reduced.

  • Improvement: Tutorial font size increased to improve readability.

  • Balance: Tutorial 03 initial money increased from 1000 to 1200.

  • Improvement: Tutorials now explain that a factory can be started by pressing Ctrl+F and searching for the factory name.

  • Improvement: Market menu no longer shows non-tradable items.

  • Balance: Parking spot price for the truck depot reduced to 40 (from 50).

  • Improvement: Translations added for research descriptions.

  • Improvement: Simplified audio channels and effects; added a music compressor with an SFX sidechain for more clarity.

  • Improvement: SFX improved or remade.


Special thanks to OrbitalPotato for his feedback:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3882893
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3882894
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3882895
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3882896
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Depot 3882897
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link