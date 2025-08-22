 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19698071 Edited 22 August 2025 – 12:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
To make sure I remember how it works

Changelog:
- Fixed postprocessing in cinematics
- Fixed incorrect render of electrospikes in Core
- Removed random trigger positioning in the last section of Core (descent)
- Fixed text render in "Loop playthrough" menu

Changed files in this update

