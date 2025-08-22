To make sure I remember how it works
Changelog:
- Fixed postprocessing in cinematics
- Fixed incorrect render of electrospikes in Core
- Removed random trigger positioning in the last section of Core (descent)
- Fixed text render in "Loop playthrough" menu
Update v1.0.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3499441
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update