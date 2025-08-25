 Skip to content
Major 25 August 2025 Build 19697972 Edited 25 August 2025 – 13:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Following the news about the new melee weapon, we’re excited to announce that the brand-new melee weapon is now available with today’s update!

You can jump in right away and try it out - full patch notes are just below:



[p]

Patch Notes:


Sword


Melee combat has been overhauledn the kick has been replaced with a blade capable of:
  • 3-Hit Combo: each attack deals progressively more damage.
  • Running Attack: a quick slash with a long forward movement, executed by pressing the melee button while sprinting or rolling.
  • Charged Attack: hold the melee button to charge a powerful swing capable of breaking an enemy's block.

  • Enemies can now block melee attacks: the new Sword is very effective, but enemies have learned to block your attacks, so be careful! Enemies that are blocking can be hit by charged attacks or normal shots.
  • Added a sword tutorial to the Skill Info page.
  • On gamepad, the default melee button has been remapped to A (instead of Right Stick) for more comfortable combo inputs.


Improvements

  • New music has been added to exploration sections, and music behavior has been improved: more upbeat tracks activate during large encounters, with a new transition when combat ends.
  • A new HUD panel has been added to the bottom-left corner that shows stats for the current level completion and the current Grade.
  • The game's maximum volume output has been increased.
  • Improved player colors: some unlockable colors have been retuned for better hue and contrast, and others have been updated to feature nicer color combinations.


Balancing

  • The “Counter” loadout power-up has been changed: it no longer staggers enemies on counter hit, but now deals more damage, promoting a more active playstyle that better suits the new melee system.


Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where when playing a character with a fully unlocked loadout, the quartz discs would not appear.
  • Fixed collision on the ground near the entrance to the second boss arena.

