Hello everyone,



Following the news about the new melee weapon, we’re excited to announce that the brand-new melee weapon is now available with today’s update!



You can jump in right away and try it out - full patch notes are just below:









Patch Notes:

Sword

3-Hit Combo: each attack deals progressively more damage.



Running Attack: a quick slash with a long forward movement, executed by pressing the melee button while sprinting or rolling.



Charged Attack: hold the melee button to charge a powerful swing capable of breaking an enemy's block.





Enemies can now block melee attacks: the new Sword is very effective, but enemies have learned to block your attacks, so be careful! Enemies that are blocking can be hit by charged attacks or normal shots.



Added a sword tutorial to the Skill Info page.



On gamepad, the default melee button has been remapped to A (instead of Right Stick) for more comfortable combo inputs.



Improvements

New music has been added to exploration sections, and music behavior has been improved: more upbeat tracks activate during large encounters, with a new transition when combat ends.



A new HUD panel has been added to the bottom-left corner that shows stats for the current level completion and the current Grade.



The game's maximum volume output has been increased.



Improved player colors: some unlockable colors have been retuned for better hue and contrast, and others have been updated to feature nicer color combinations.



Balancing

The “Counter” loadout power-up has been changed: it no longer staggers enemies on counter hit, but now deals more damage, promoting a more active playstyle that better suits the new melee system.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where when playing a character with a fully unlocked loadout, the quartz discs would not appear.



Fixed collision on the ground near the entrance to the second boss arena.



