Hello everyone,
Following the news about the new melee weapon, we’re excited to announce that the brand-new melee weapon is now available with today’s update!
You can jump in right away and try it out - full patch notes are just below:
Patch Notes:
Sword
Melee combat has been overhauledn the kick has been replaced with a blade capable of:
- 3-Hit Combo: each attack deals progressively more damage.
- Running Attack: a quick slash with a long forward movement, executed by pressing the melee button while sprinting or rolling.
- Charged Attack: hold the melee button to charge a powerful swing capable of breaking an enemy's block.
- Enemies can now block melee attacks: the new Sword is very effective, but enemies have learned to block your attacks, so be careful! Enemies that are blocking can be hit by charged attacks or normal shots.
- Added a sword tutorial to the Skill Info page.
- On gamepad, the default melee button has been remapped to A (instead of Right Stick) for more comfortable combo inputs.
Improvements
- New music has been added to exploration sections, and music behavior has been improved: more upbeat tracks activate during large encounters, with a new transition when combat ends.
- A new HUD panel has been added to the bottom-left corner that shows stats for the current level completion and the current Grade.
- The game's maximum volume output has been increased.
- Improved player colors: some unlockable colors have been retuned for better hue and contrast, and others have been updated to feature nicer color combinations.
Balancing
- The “Counter” loadout power-up has been changed: it no longer staggers enemies on counter hit, but now deals more damage, promoting a more active playstyle that better suits the new melee system.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where when playing a character with a fully unlocked loadout, the quartz discs would not appear.
- Fixed collision on the ground near the entrance to the second boss arena.
