PlayStation 5: 1.005.000

Xbox Series X|S: 1.5.0.0

PC: 1.5.0

Windows PC: 1.5.0.0

Overview

We are feverishly working on our end-of-September Major Update, which will bring along huge, positive (we hope!) changes to the game experience, but in the meantime, patch 1.5 brings along several fixes and a few quality-of-life improvements.

We are also targeting a fix for a PlayStation 5 to help with the login issue, preventing a small percentage of PlayStation 5 players from getting into the game, to be released in September.

Patch notes

General

Updated Results Screen with improved visual presentation. Now you advance through the different Job stats with a button press.

Added an option to toggle health bars off for regular enemies. With them turned off, health bars are only visible on enemies that have a shield or armor.

Added haptic feedback for the DualSense controller when the Crank-Operated Fluidic Ejector is overheating.

Various localization and grammar fixes.

General bug and crash fixes.

Balancing

Improved Hiss Breaker combat behavior on stairs.

Improved enemy spawn timings.

Balanced enemy wave compositions.

Fixes

Fixed an issue in Frequency Shift where Pink Goo stayed on the player’s screen after getting revived, obstructing the view.

Fixed an issue where players could still see the status effect VFX active on the player character model after getting revived.

Fixed an issue when the Shower would appear visually broken (water leaking) despite being fixed either by completing the mini-game or hitting it with the wrench.

Fixed an issue in Freezer Duty where Frost Anomalies' visual effect remained visible after dispersing them by using two different elemental projectiles from the Crank-Operated Fluid Ejector (meaning hitting them with both regular water and boiling hot water from the Teapot augment).

Fixed areas in Ground Control where players were able to see outside of the level through a wall in Zone 2.

Fixed areas in Freezer Duty where the players were able to see outside of the level in Zone 2.

Fixed an issue where Brightness setting fails to be saved while HDR is enabled.

Fixed an issue in the Customization Menu where "Inspect" on unequipped items failed to properly display the item.

Fixed an issue where the player’s chosen Crisis Kit switches back to Fix Kit after finishing the first Job.

Fixed an issue where tutorial messages stay on screen when the Job name appears at the start of the chosen Job.

Fixed controller disconnect notifications appearing under tutorial overlay.

Fixed an issue with Quick Play, where the name of the Job and players Ready status were missing after finishing a Job and going back to the lobby.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Lobby if they have opened the Pause or Options menu during Evacuation and the host starts a new Job.

Fixed an issue where players had their Ready Status automatically set to “Ready” after finishing a Jobsite.

Fixed an issue where enemies might get stuck hanging in midair after getting launched upwards by a water and electricity combo.

Fixed an issue where a rare crash could occur if multiple status effects are spread onto many enemies during major enemy spawns.

Fixed Lost Assets so that they should not levitate in the air after player drops them while dying in an elevated spot.

Fixed an issue with Lost Assets where some of them were impossible for players to pick up.

Fixed an issue where the Electro-Kinetic Charge Impactor dealt the same damage regardless of the charge level.

Fixed an issue where the Electro-Kinetic Charge Impactor didn't show the charging animation when players are charging the push ability.

Fixed an issue where the Crank-Operated Fluid Ejector in some cases loses its sound effect and controller vibration.

(wait for it…) Fixed an issue in Paper Chase where Sticky Ricky’s health bar appears yellow (normal) in the invincible state. Also changed the default color from yellow to red.



Fixed an issue in Paper Chase where shooting the Sticky Notes with the Burning Rounds perk made them wet (that's not how fire works, even in the Oldest House).

Fixed an issue in Frequency Shift where the objectives might not advance when players are performing manual fixes on the cables at the same time.

List of currently known issues not related to this patch here:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2272540/discussions/0/500576489694044746/