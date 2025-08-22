Ladies and Gentlemen,
The update is here!
Let's see what is on the menu:
- Implemented FSR!
Iportant for Steam Deck users: The game - because of FSR - requires Proton 10 or Proton Hotfix and 4GB Buffer size!
- Fixed UI and widgets in different aspect ratio
- Added 45 new, high quality hairstyles ( keep in mind that it can affect performance on weaker PC's )
- Added new scenes in the GYM and in the VIP Club
- Added new outfits and accessories
Some of them i've added to the combat locker, and there are new loot crates in the Sabotage, and Supply Run levels.
- Added casual outfits to the Safe Zone locker
T-shirt, jeans, top, jacket, boot
- Re-worked baton melee fight ( Different attack based on direction input )
It is also a preparation for further melee improvements, like the requested soft-lock.
- Recoded weapons ( important preparation for further weapon implementation )
Planned weapons:
- SMG
- Revolver
- Added a little side quest, the Stalker in the secret room ( 2 new achievements related to this event )
You can find a log file somewhere in the safe zones which gives you a hint about the secret room. You can also talk with the Bartender in the Club. She might have something to say about this too.
- Updated localizations
Updated the already implemented localizations for the new lines and content, and we are working on further localizations:
- French
- Spanish
- Korean
- German
We have also made lots of tweakes based on community feedback and requests.
Further Plans:
Lots of content coming in the next months, like: - New challenge levels - New weapons - New story missions - New scenes - Further controller support - More localizations - More outfits - Community requested content/features
!!! Important !!!
If you might want to buy Project Werewulf now, wait till monday, there is a TPS Fest coming on Steam, and we are participating on the event with a discount!
Thank you for playing Project Werewulf!
