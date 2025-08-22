Ladies and Gentlemen,



The update is here!





Let's see what is on the menu:



- Implemented FSR!



Iportant for Steam Deck users: The game - because of FSR - requires Proton 10 or Proton Hotfix and 4GB Buffer size!



- Fixed UI and widgets in different aspect ratio



- Added 45 new, high quality hairstyles ( keep in mind that it can affect performance on weaker PC's )



- Added new scenes in the GYM and in the VIP Club



- Added new outfits and accessories

Some of them i've added to the combat locker, and there are new loot crates in the Sabotage, and Supply Run levels.



- Added casual outfits to the Safe Zone locker

T-shirt, jeans, top, jacket, boot



- Re-worked baton melee fight ( Different attack based on direction input )

It is also a preparation for further melee improvements, like the requested soft-lock.



- Recoded weapons ( important preparation for further weapon implementation )

Planned weapons:

- SMG

- Revolver

- Added a little side quest, the Stalker in the secret room ( 2 new achievements related to this event )

You can find a log file somewhere in the safe zones which gives you a hint about the secret room. You can also talk with the Bartender in the Club. She might have something to say about this too.