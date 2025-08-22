 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19697523 Edited 22 August 2025 – 12:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Toggle Eyes:

You can now click the eyes to keep it toggled on to see the numbers

Enemy Changes:

Bee effect now does 2 damage if you kill it perfectly but has changed to be on the 5 health slot so comes later in the run instead
Beetle has now gone down to the 3 Health slot and ability has changed from gain 3 health to gain 2 health at the end of every turn
Piranha has gone down to 1 health but remains as a replacement for lizard
Locusts now cannot exhaust Spawned Tokens (or any level 0 Token)
Feast or Famine blacklists piranhas

Evolution Changes

Swarm has gone from Every 3rd enemy that spawns gains an extra Fly to Every 4th enemy that spawns gains an extra 2 Fly. Swarm no longer counts spawned Flys towards the Swarm Counter

Bug Fixes

Fixed Near Death not functioning properly
Fixed Bug that allowed you to gain an extra reroll when loading a game from the first market


Balance changes from last update I forgot to mention

Turkey: Has gone from 3 to 4 attack base
Water Bottle: Exhaust an adjacent Token to Destroy self -> Exhaust an adjacent Token to Level Up

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3519531
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3519532
  • Loading history…
