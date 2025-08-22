Toggle Eyes: You can now click the eyes to keep it toggled on to see the numbers



Enemy Changes: Bee effect now does 2 damage if you kill it perfectly but has changed to be on the 5 health slot so comes later in the run instead

Beetle has now gone down to the 3 Health slot and ability has changed from gain 3 health to gain 2 health at the end of every turn

Piranha has gone down to 1 health but remains as a replacement for lizard

Locusts now cannot exhaust Spawned Tokens (or any level 0 Token)

Feast or Famine blacklists piranhas



Evolution Changes Swarm has gone from Every 3rd enemy that spawns gains an extra Fly to Every 4th enemy that spawns gains an extra 2 Fly. Swarm no longer counts spawned Flys towards the Swarm Counter



Bug Fixes Fixed Near Death not functioning properly

Fixed Bug that allowed you to gain an extra reroll when loading a game from the first market





Balance changes from last update I forgot to mention Turkey: Has gone from 3 to 4 attack base

Water Bottle: Exhaust an adjacent Token to Destroy self -> Exhaust an adjacent Token to Level Up



