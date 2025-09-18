 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 19697519 Edited 18 September 2025 – 05:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for using PlayStation VR2.
We've released a new version of PlayStation VR2 App with the following changes:

  • We've made some performance and stability improvements to the app.


If you're experiencing issues with controller connectivity or tracking, reviewing the Bluetooth devices you're using and your surrounding environment may help improve the situation. For details, refer to the PlayStation Support page "Bluetooth adapters compatible with PS VR2 on PC".

Keep the app up to date to get the most out of your PlayStation VR2 on PC!

