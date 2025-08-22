 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19697387
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Updated the automatic attack when holding the left mouse button
2. Adapted for 21:9 resolution
3. Fixed UI misalignment
4. Adjusted display text and fonts
5. Added a skill option for Fortune after leveling up (increases drop quantity)
6. Fixed an issue where the equipment interface would not clear in certain situations

