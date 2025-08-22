【Character Fixes】

• Fixed an issue where Shi Miao’s generated sword from awakening Crown would not trigger after using Step Sword



• Fixed Koraku's skill visual effects being too bright

• Fixed Koraku not staying in combat state after certain skills in client

• Fixed Koraku's sound effects not being controllable via settings

• Fixed Koraku's slash visual effect direction error

• Fixed abnormal interaction between Koraku's Adaptive Gear and Guren Form III: Vortex

• Fixed Koraku's infinite charge issue

• Fixed Koraku's Battle Roar not being correctly duplicated

• Fixed Koraku not properly triggering Item168(Steam Ring) and Item069(Liquid Nitrogen)

• Fixed Koraku's model issues (face, arms, cloth)

• Fixed Koraku's sword size not updating correctly



• Fixed Alice’s secondary attack not properly knocking back players

• Fixed description error in Alice’s awakening Laser Gun Stock



• Fixed Lea’s awakening Nuclear Warhead effect not being applied correctly



• Fixed Shibako’s special skill firing projectiles at dead enemies



• Fixed allowing awakening level to exceed the limit after reconnection



【Monster Fixes】

• Fixed an issue where Ronin would stop moving after using Thundercloud skill



【Item Fixes】

• Fixed description error of Item090 (Protective Shield)



【Other Fixes】

• Fixed Alice Coin record being incorrect after reconnection

• Fixed missing skill hint texts

• Fixed interface focus errors (main menu buttons, gallery info page, dropdown menu, etc.)

• Fixed UI overflow issue in quest messages

• Fixed issue where TV Dog would infinitely spawn enemies upon death



If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback function (F10).

Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.