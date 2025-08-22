【Character Fixes】
• Fixed an issue where Shi Miao’s generated sword from awakening Crown would not trigger after using Step Sword
• Fixed Koraku's skill visual effects being too bright
• Fixed Koraku not staying in combat state after certain skills in client
• Fixed Koraku's sound effects not being controllable via settings
• Fixed Koraku's slash visual effect direction error
• Fixed abnormal interaction between Koraku's Adaptive Gear and Guren Form III: Vortex
• Fixed Koraku's infinite charge issue
• Fixed Koraku's Battle Roar not being correctly duplicated
• Fixed Koraku not properly triggering Item168(Steam Ring) and Item069(Liquid Nitrogen)
• Fixed Koraku's model issues (face, arms, cloth)
• Fixed Koraku's sword size not updating correctly
• Fixed Alice’s secondary attack not properly knocking back players
• Fixed description error in Alice’s awakening Laser Gun Stock
• Fixed Lea’s awakening Nuclear Warhead effect not being applied correctly
• Fixed Shibako’s special skill firing projectiles at dead enemies
• Fixed allowing awakening level to exceed the limit after reconnection
【Monster Fixes】
• Fixed an issue where Ronin would stop moving after using Thundercloud skill
【Item Fixes】
• Fixed description error of Item090 (Protective Shield)
【Other Fixes】
• Fixed Alice Coin record being incorrect after reconnection
• Fixed missing skill hint texts
• Fixed interface focus errors (main menu buttons, gallery info page, dropdown menu, etc.)
• Fixed UI overflow issue in quest messages
• Fixed issue where TV Dog would infinitely spawn enemies upon death
If you encounter any issues after the update, please contact us via Discord or the in-game feedback function (F10).
Thank you for your continued support of ALICE.
