❄️ Feel the snow in the middle of summer - greetings from Paint the Snow!

We’re excited to announce that Paint the Snow - Idle is now available on Steam!

This is a unique idle game in a cartoon winter world where you manage resources, automate processes, and grow your world even when you’re not playing.

In the game, you’ll encounter:

⛄ Meeples - cute little buckets gathering resources and paving the way for automation

👻 Spirits - allies in battles against waves of monsters, evolving and unlocking new abilities

🌲 Upgrade Tree - dozens of development systems with strategic options

🎰 Slot Machine - take risks and speed up your progress with generous bonuses

This is just the beginning of our journey, and we look forward to seeing you in the game community!

Play now!



