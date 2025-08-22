Performance & Technology
- CPU Optimizations: Reduced processing load for smoother gameplay.
- Renderer Improvements: Optimized rendering pipeline for better frame rates.
- Engine Upgrade: Migrated from Monogame to KNI.
- Framework Update: Bumped to .NET 9 for improved stability and compatibility.
Achievements & Gameplay
- Removed "Why I doing this" achievement (too difficult).
- Fixed enemy kill achievements that were not triggering correctly.
Other Updates
- Updated Credits.
- Multiple behind-the-scenes improvements and bug fixes for enhanced stability.
Enjoy a faster, smoother, and more polished Sea of Dreams Survivors!
