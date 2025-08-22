 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19697252 Edited 22 August 2025 – 11:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Experience smoother gameplay and improved performance in Sea of Dreams Survivors! This update brings major optimizations, bug fixes, and achievement improvements to make your journey even more enjoyable.

Performance & Technology

  • CPU Optimizations: Reduced processing load for smoother gameplay.
  • Renderer Improvements: Optimized rendering pipeline for better frame rates.
  • Engine Upgrade: Migrated from Monogame to KNI.
  • Framework Update: Bumped to .NET 9 for improved stability and compatibility.


Achievements & Gameplay
  • Removed "Why I doing this" achievement (too difficult).
  • Fixed enemy kill achievements that were not triggering correctly.


Other Updates

  • Updated Credits.
  • Multiple behind-the-scenes improvements and bug fixes for enhanced stability.


Enjoy a faster, smoother, and more polished Sea of Dreams Survivors!

