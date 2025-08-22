Performance & Technology

CPU Optimizations: Reduced processing load for smoother gameplay.



Renderer Improvements: Optimized rendering pipeline for better frame rates.



Engine Upgrade: Migrated from Monogame to KNI.



Framework Update: Bumped to .NET 9 for improved stability and compatibility.



Removed "Why I doing this" achievement (too difficult).



Fixed enemy kill achievements that were not triggering correctly.



Other Updates

Updated Credits.



Multiple behind-the-scenes improvements and bug fixes for enhanced stability.



Experience smoother gameplay and improved performance in Sea of Dreams Survivors! This update brings major optimizations, bug fixes, and achievement improvements to make your journey even more enjoyable.Enjoy a faster, smoother, and more polished Sea of Dreams Survivors!