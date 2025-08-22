 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19697200 Edited 22 August 2025 – 11:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added more interface language support. Added support for French and Spanish software interface languages. The software now supports the following interface languages: English, Japanese, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Additional language support for the software interface will be added in the future. However, this refers solely to the software interface languages. In reality, the languages supported by this software for OCR and translation far exceed those mentioned above, encompassing nearly all major languages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3923161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link