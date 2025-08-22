Added more interface language support. Added support for French and Spanish software interface languages. The software now supports the following interface languages: English, Japanese, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Additional language support for the software interface will be added in the future. However, this refers solely to the software interface languages. In reality, the languages supported by this software for OCR and translation far exceed those mentioned above, encompassing nearly all major languages.