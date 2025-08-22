Added more interface language support
Update notes via Steam Community
Added more interface language support. Added support for French and Spanish software interface languages. The software now supports the following interface languages: English, Japanese, French, German, Russian, Spanish, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese. Additional language support for the software interface will be added in the future. However, this refers solely to the software interface languages. In reality, the languages supported by this software for OCR and translation far exceed those mentioned above, encompassing nearly all major languages.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update