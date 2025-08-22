Dear Metas,

If you encounter any issues while playing, please contact us using the following methods:

PC: Open the in-game ESC menu → Feedback & Customer Support → Select Bug Report to submit your issue.

Mobile: Tap the menu button in the upper right corner → Tap the headphone icon in the sidebar → Select Customer Support → Then choose Bug Report to submit your feedback.

If you're offline, you can also report issues via our official email: oncehuman@global.netease.com. We'll investigate as soon as we receive your message.

Since the official release of Once Human version 2.1.1, we've been gathering community feedback and actively addressing your concerns.

Here are the current details of the changes we've made:

1. Fixed an issue where Dendron progress sometimes did not accumulate while fighting a Deep Dreamer in the Endless Dream scenario.

2. Fixed an issue that affected tire appearance on the Golden Radiance vehicle skin.

3. Fixed an issue that affected the appearance of the male headwear in the Steel Claw Raid Set and pants in the Fastwind Mayfly Set under certain conditions.

4. Fixed an issue where navigation lines would disappear when zooming the Mini Map or using a vehicle.

5. Fixed an issue where players could not sign up for a new server after logging in for the first time following the July 17 update.

6. Implemented a sign-up cooldown period for permanent servers and settlement phases to ensure fairness. If a character signs up for and joins a permanent server or a server in its settlement phase, that character cannot join another permanent server or server in its settlement phase for 3 days.

We understand that you may sometimes join the wrong server by accident, so the cooldown will only trigger after a character signs up for a permanent server or a server in its settlement phase for the third time.

Once Human Development Team



