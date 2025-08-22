本次更新已同步至默认版本和测试分支，具体更新内容如下：
修复篮球小游戏篮球浮空的问题
修复打砖块小游戏空气墙阻挡的问题
修复手机短信中NPC的回复需要重进才能弹出的问题
修复NPC“休学/无法联系”不生效的问题
优化成就奖励刷新机制，优先刷出新奖励
职业面板增加“了解职业”功能，增加职业潜力
