
22 August 2025 Build 19697005 Edited 22 August 2025 – 11:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

本次更新已同步至默认版本和测试分支，具体更新内容如下：

  • 修复篮球小游戏篮球浮空的问题

  • 修复打砖块小游戏空气墙阻挡的问题

  • 修复手机短信中NPC的回复需要重进才能弹出的问题

  • 修复NPC“休学/无法联系”不生效的问题

  • 优化成就奖励刷新机制，优先刷出新奖励

  • 职业面板增加“了解职业”功能，增加职业潜力

如果您想了解1.4版本的更新内容，可查看往期日志：

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1991040/view/597409112655921338?l=schinese
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1991040/view/597409112655921418?l=schinese
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1991040/view/597409112655921806?l=schinese
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1991040/view/539988756861550616?l=schinese
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1991040/view/539988756861550717?l=schinese

