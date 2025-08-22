Dear Meta,

We've been paying close attention to your feedback since the launch of Once Human: RaidZone. The August 28 update will include optimizations to the anti-cheat system, vehicle mechanics, survival experience, and server rules. Below is a preview of the upcoming RaidZone content. We can't wait to share these improvements with you!

I. Anti-Cheat Optimizations

Maintaining fair competition is one of our biggest priorities in Once Human: RaidZone. We have rigorously tackled cheating through continuous upgrades to our monitoring system, reverse-tracing of external cheats, and iterative improvements to our AI detection models. To further strengthen our anti-cheat efforts, we will introduce the following optimizations in the August 28 update:

Increased Transparency on Sanctioned Accounts

1. Banned players on your current server will be displayed in a marquee, ensuring cheaters have nowhere to hide.

2. Character ban status will be displayed in the Friends list and search results, allowing you to identify sanctioned accounts more easily.

Player Moderators

3. To allow players to contribute to maintaining fairness, we will soon start recruiting player moderators through our community channels.

As guardians of the Once Human experience, moderators will assist us in identifying and analyzing rule-breaking behavior.

Successful applicants will receive an exclusive in-game Moderator Badge and earn rewards—including in-game items and limited merch—based on their contributions to game moderation.

Recruitment details will be available in an upcoming dev update. We encourage all interested players to apply!

We're also working on comprehensive upgrades to the in-game reporting system, including a streamlined reporting process, new violation categories, and improved progress tracking. These changes are scheduled for the September version update. Cheating not only undermines fair play but also negatively impacts the open-world experience for all players. We have a zero-tolerance policy against cheating and will continue to invest in our anti-cheat efforts. We also look forward to working with you to safeguard Nalcott through moderation and reporting.

II. Vehicle Optimizations

To allow you to traverse the wilderness more freely and smoothly, this update will introduce the following optimizations to the vehicle mechanics:

1. Bicycles that spawn on the map will have full Durability by default and can be used straight away without repairs.

2. Increased the maximum Durability of bicycles to make them last longer and more resistant to destruction.

3. You can no longer carry a pillion rider on bicycles.

4. Vehicles can now destroy most barriers in the open world by colliding with them, reducing situations where you're stuck on obstacles during exploration.

III. Survival Optimizations

To give you more freedom of exploration while preserving its challenge, this update will introduce the following optimizations to the survival mechanics:

1. Durability

Reduced the Stamina cost of sprinting by 25%.

Removed the Stamina cost of gathering.

Increased the Stamina recovery speed by 25%.

Developer Message: We want Stamina management to be mainly focused on rolling, gliding, and other actions relevant to combat or escaping, rather than regular exploration and gathering.

2. Hydration and Energy Effects

Negative Effects: Previously, Load would gradually decrease when Energy was below 30%. Now, Load will only be reduced when Energy reaches 0. Previously, Stamina recovery speed and Movement Speed would be reduced when Hydration was below 30%. Now, only Movement Speed will be reduced when Hydration reaches 0.

Positive Effects: Previously, the Stamina cost of sprinting was reduced when Hydration reached 60%. Now, this will only apply when Hydration reaches 100%. Likewise, a Force recovery effect will only apply when Energy reaches 100%.

Developer Message: These changes aim to reduce the basic survival pressure, so you don't have to constantly monitor your Energy and Hydration to avoid penalties. At the same time, we want to offer bigger incentives for maintaining full Energy and Hydration to reward careful management of these parameters.

3. Returning from Blackout

Previously, after returning from a blackout, Energy and Hydration would be restored to their pre-blackout levels, which imposed a heavy burden on players with limited supplies. Now, Energy will be restored to approximately 50% and Hydration to approximately 70% after a blackout.

4. Sanity

In RaidZone scenarios, all Sanity-related negative effects will be temporarily disabled, and players' Max HP will remain fixed.

IV. Phase Progression and Ending Adjustments

To deliver a more consistent experience, this update will optimize RaidZone's phase and ending rules as follows:

1. RaidZone servers opened after the August 28 update will have Scenario Challenges unlocked by default and consist of a single phase rather than multiple phases.

2. RaidZone servers opened after the August 28 update will no longer have triggerable endings or end early due to triggered endings.

V. Server Restart Cycle Adjustments

To meet the needs of different players, this update will introduce a new server category for restart cycles, consisting of two types, as well as adjusted server opening rules.

New Server Categories and Opening Rules

To meet the needs of different players, we're adding a new server category for restart cycles, consisting of two types: Weekly Restart and Monthly Restart.

Weekly Restart: The server will restart every 7 days at a fixed time.

Monthly Restart: The server will restart every 28 days at a fixed time.

Additionally, to create a better experience across different restart cycles, we're making the following adjustments to the names, restart schedules, and quantity of RaidZone servers:

International:

Region Restart Cycle Tag No. of Servers per Cycle Server Name Opening Time (Local Time) North America Weekly Highpop 1 Weekly_Highpop-A0001 August 27, 5:00 PM Gentle 1 Weekly_Lowpop-A0001 Biweekly Highpop 1 Biweekly_Highpop-A0001 August 27, 5:00 PM Gentle 1 Biweekly_Lowpop-A0001 Europe Weekly Highpop 1 Weekly_Highpop-A0001 August 27, 7:00 PM Gentle 1 Weekly_Lowpop-A0001 Biweekly Highpop 1 Biweekly_Highpop-A0001 August 27, 7:00 PM Gentle 1 Biweekly_Lowpop-A0001 Latin America Weekly Highpop 1 Weekly_Highpop-A0001 August 27, 7:00 PM Biweekly Highpop 1 Biweekly_Highpop-A0001 Southeast Asia Weekly Highpop 1 Weekly_Highpop-A0001 August 28, 8:00 AM Biweekly Highpop 1 Biweekly_Highpop-A0001 Japan, Republic of Korea, HK & MO & TW Biweekly Gentle 1 Biweekly_Lowpop-A0001 August 28, 8:00 AM

Other Details

Some servers opened before August 28 will close after ending, with no further restarts. Take note of your server status and plan accordingly. We will open more servers per category as needed based on the server count and player demand. (NOTE: Temporary servers do not restart and will close upon ending.)

VI. Commissions Revamp

This update will adjust commissions in RaidZone as follows:

Temporary Closure: RaidZone commissions will be temporarily disabled on August 28 until the revamped Commissions are available on September 11. During this time, you cannot accept or complete commission tasks, so please complete any outstanding tasks and claim your rewards as soon as possible. RaidZone Commission Rule Changes:

You can accept and complete up to 3 tasks from the commission list each day. Rewards must be claimed manually from the Commissions panel.

Commissions refresh daily at midnight, and incomplete commissions will be automatically abandoned.

If you have completed commissions with unclaimed rewards at the time of the refresh, you can still claim the rewards from the Commissions panel the following day. This does not affect your daily task limit on the following day.

If you have any feedback, please share it with us via our community channels or the Feedback Platform. Your suggestions are crucial to helping us improve the game. We look forward to delivering an improved gaming experience for you all!

Once Human Development Team










