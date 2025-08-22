Creatures:
Chicken: HP 13=>16.
Big Chicken: HP 18=>21.
Rooster: HP 15=>17.
Squid: ATK 3-5 => 4-6, Range 5=> 6
Red Squid: ATK 3-5 => 4-6, Range 5=> 6
Added alternate fusions for:
Scat-Lamp
Mermaid
Pretty Girl
Ideas:
Scimitars ATK+3 => 2, counterattack damage -4 => -2
Halberd ATK+3 => 2, offence damage -3 => -2
Abilities:
Chain Discharge: Damage scales with spell power, costs 1 charge.
Water Burst: Damage scales with spell power.
Other:
Added additional tooltips for moon phases.
Fixed a bug with "Regular" and "Artillery".
Patch Notes 1.0.1:
Creatures:
