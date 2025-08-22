 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19696984 Edited 22 August 2025 – 11:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Creatures:
Chicken: HP 13=>16.
Big Chicken: HP 18=>21.
Rooster: HP 15=>17.
Squid: ATK 3-5 => 4-6, Range 5=> 6
Red Squid: ATK 3-5 => 4-6, Range 5=> 6

Added alternate fusions for:
Scat-Lamp
Mermaid
Pretty Girl

Ideas:
Scimitars ATK+3 => 2, counterattack damage -4 => -2
Halberd ATK+3 => 2, offence damage -3 => -2

Abilities:
Chain Discharge: Damage scales with spell power, costs 1 charge.
Water Burst: Damage scales with spell power.


Other:
Added additional tooltips for moon phases.
Fixed a bug with "Regular" and "Artillery".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2345741
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link