22 August 2025 Build 19696931 Edited 22 August 2025 – 10:32:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Added 2 new cards

  • Sabotage cost 2 → 1

  • Nari's effect Relentless now increases additively by 20% each time

Behind the scenes we're working on translating the game to German and Japanese.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764532
Linux Depot 3764533
macOS Depot 3764534
