Changes:
Added 2 new cards
Sabotage cost 2 → 1
Nari's effect Relentless now increases additively by 20% each time
Behind the scenes we're working on translating the game to German and Japanese.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Changes:
Added 2 new cards
Sabotage cost 2 → 1
Nari's effect Relentless now increases additively by 20% each time
Behind the scenes we're working on translating the game to German and Japanese.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update