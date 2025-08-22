Hello. This is TEAM HORAY.
🥕 indicates improvements made based on community feedback. Thank you!
0.8.8
Content Added
- 🥕 Added 'Lore' section to journal:
- Added a 'Lore' section where you can check your play progress and lore so far.
Boss
- 🥕Mole Chief Black Hand Mogdi: Fixed the issue where cutscenes would not work properly when defeating the boss during certain patterns.
- 🥕Odner, the Blasting Expert: Fixed the issue where the boss would freeze in certain situations.
Artifacts
|Image
|Changes
|Discarded Golden Ring
🥕Effect description has been corrected to match the actual effect.
- Current: Transforms into the Absolute Ring when defeating 40 enemies with whirlwind
- Changed: Transforms into the Absolute Ring when defeating 40 enemies with special attacks
|Pointed Club
🥕Fixed the issue where the effect would trigger when attacking NPCs in peaceful areas.
Weapons
|Image
|Changes
|Default Sword and Shield
(Sword and Shield common) Fixed the issue where attack speed was not applied to the recovery time of the final combo hit in normal attacks.
|Carrotcalibur
🥕Partially changed the effect.
- Current: Normal attacks are changed to 5 hits, and additional attack speed efficiency increases by 20%.
- Changed: Normal attacks are changed to 'Carrot Sword Style', and additional attack speed efficiency increases by 20%.
- Carrot Sword Style: Swings with 5 equal damage hits. Compared to the existing 3-hit combo, damage per second increases by 20%.
- Fixed the issue where additional attack speed efficiency was not properly applied at high attack speeds.
|Bone Gearblade
Partially changed the effect.
- Current: Consumes 30 MP to deal 15 additional damage when attacking. For 8 seconds, the blade extends and you can swing normal attacks continuously. (Charge cooldown 1.2 seconds)
- Changed: Consumes 25 MP to deal additional damage equal to 100% of defense. For 8 seconds, the blade extends and you can swing normal attacks continuously. (Charge cooldown 0.8 seconds)
|Lazarion
Fixed the weapon action to match the weapon effect.
|Jade Vestige
Added 1 dagger enhancement tree.
|Dagger
(Dagger common) Modified so that the blade glows more red when obtaining the Focus buff.
|Creeping Despair
Partially changed the effect.
- Current: Fury is charged 2 times when parry is successful.
- Changed: Fury damage increases by 10% additionally. Fury is charged 2 times when parry is successful.
|Difficult Trial
🥕Partially changed the effect.
- Current: Can no longer use parry, but gain Focus with 20% probability when using normal attacks or dash attacks.
- Changed: Can no longer use parry, but gain Focus with 20% probability when using normal attacks or dash attacks. (Focus can be charged up to 2 times)
Dungeons
|Image
|Changes
|Woodlands
Fixed the issue where certain monsters had different attack warnings and actual hit detection.
|Library
- 🥕Fixed interaction text to be more natural.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where Japanese and Chinese text were not displaying properly in random objects.
- Fixed collision ranges of certain objects to be more natural.
|Rooted Cave
- 🥕Fixed the issue where secret rooms could not be entered in certain rooms.
- 🥕Adjusted the position of props where players could get stuck.
- 🥕Improved parts where prop positions looked unnatural.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where certain monsters would not disappear properly when defeated.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where crashes would occur when entering stages without unlocking anything through fate engraving.
Bug Fixes
- 🥕Fixed the issue where the character's gaze would not look at the mouse during certain situations while casting magic.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where stone tablets could be continuously obtained through talents in multiplayer.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where popups would open during certain cutscenes.
- 🥕Fixed the issue where weapons would not display correctly when the player was behind objects.
Other
- Fixed some dialogue to be more natural.
- 🥕Added error message text that occurs during multiplayer.
