Image Changes



Default Sword and Shield

(Sword and Shield common) Fixed the issue where attack speed was not applied to the recovery time of the final combo hit in normal attacks.





Carrotcalibur

🥕Partially changed the effect.

Current: Normal attacks are changed to 5 hits, and additional attack speed efficiency increases by 20%.



Changed: Normal attacks are changed to 'Carrot Sword Style', and additional attack speed efficiency increases by 20%.



Carrot Sword Style: Swings with 5 equal damage hits. Compared to the existing 3-hit combo, damage per second increases by 20%.



Fixed the issue where additional attack speed efficiency was not properly applied at high attack speeds.







Bone Gearblade

Partially changed the effect.

Current: Consumes 30 MP to deal 15 additional damage when attacking. For 8 seconds, the blade extends and you can swing normal attacks continuously. (Charge cooldown 1.2 seconds)



Changed: Consumes 25 MP to deal additional damage equal to 100% of defense. For 8 seconds, the blade extends and you can swing normal attacks continuously. (Charge cooldown 0.8 seconds)







Lazarion

Fixed the weapon action to match the weapon effect.





Jade Vestige

Added 1 dagger enhancement tree.





Dagger

(Dagger common) Modified so that the blade glows more red when obtaining the Focus buff.





Creeping Despair

Partially changed the effect.

Current: Fury is charged 2 times when parry is successful.



Changed: Fury damage increases by 10% additionally. Fury is charged 2 times when parry is successful.



