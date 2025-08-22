Here’s a quick look at what’s new in the latest update. Thanks as always for playing and sharing your feedback!

• Backpack sorting now works in languages other than English

• EXP boost bonus in the Exhaustion challenge works correctly

• EXP max capped at 5%

• Volcanic Axe now works correctly on every biome

• When choosing daily modifiers, it now shows on which day the quest will be available

• Exploit with the Hive Chain perk has been fixed

• Bee Riot perk now gives 2 honey per crop instead of 1

• Gardener now starts with flowers unlocked

• Farmer Crops value increased from +4 to +6

• Botanist Crops value increased from +2 to +4

• Gardener bonus increased from +8 to +9

• Butcher energy bonus increased from +5 to +10

• Breaker energy bonus increased from +5 to +10

• Wizard energy bonus increased from +10 to +15

• Chop Chop challenge: axe efficiency per level increased from 1 to 2

• Exhaustion challenge: max Energy per level increased from 90 to 95

• The costs of upgrades and unlocks now depend on the difficulty mode

• Added the ability to use items directly from the backpack (Pick up the item, and when it’s in your hand, use RMB)

• Added the option to choose the difficulty of Endless Mode

• Adjusted the prices of Platinum and Obsidian Pickaxe so they now require bars instead of ores

• Endless Mode, available after finishing the game, now includes rent

Upgrade and Unlock Costs by Difficulty

Intelligent (originally 5k | 100k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 300 | 600 Medium 700 | 5.6k Hard 4k | 60k Crazy 4k | 100k

Gifted (originally 1.5k | 12k | 96k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 150 | 300 | 600 Medium 400 | 1.6k | 6.4k Hard 1.5k | 9k | 54k Crazy 1.5k | 12k | 96k

Another Shelves (originally 100 | 1.25k | 7k | 35.75k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 100 | 200 | 300 | 400 Medium 100 | 300 | 700 | 1.5k Hard 100 | 800 | 3.6k | 14.8k Crazy 100 | 1k | 5.5k | 28k

Full Shelves (originally 100 | 1.25k | 7k | 35.75k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 100 | 200 | 300 | 400 Medium 100 | 300 | 700 | 1.5k Hard 100 | 800 | 3.6k | 14.8k Crazy 100 | 1k | 5.5k | 28k

Bargain (originally 300 | 2.4k | 10.8k | 44.4k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 300 | 500 | 700 | 900 Medium 300 | 700 | 1.1k | 1.5k Hard 300 | 1k | 2.4k | 5.2k Crazy 300 | 1.8k | 6.3k | 19.8k

Cheap Roll (originally 150 | 600 | 2.4k | 9.6k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 150 | 300 | 600 | 1.2k Medium 150 | 300 | 600 | 1.2k Hard 150 | 450 | 1.35k | 4.05k Crazy 150 | 600 | 2.4k | 9.6k

Black Gold (originally 1.5k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 250 Medium 400 Hard 1k Crazy 1.5k

Rich Bouquet (originally 1k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 150 Medium 300 Hard 600 Crazy 1k

Zoology (originally 2k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 200 Medium 500 Hard 1k Crazy 2k

Happy Dwarf (originally 3.5k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 500 Medium 1.5k Hard 2k Crazy 3.5k

It Shines (originally 30k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 1000 Medium 10k Hard 25k Crazy 30k

Handyman (originally 2k | 50k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 400 | 1.6k Medium 2k | 20k Hard 2k | 30k Crazy 2k | 50k

Clever Hammer (originally 500 | 3.5k | 18.5k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 400 | 900 | 1.9k Medium 400 | 1.5k | 4.8k Hard 400 | 2.2k | 9.4k Crazy 400 | 3k | 16k

Clever Hands (originally 700 | 6k | 37.8k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 600 | 1.4k | 3k Medium 600 | 2.25k | 7.2k Hard 600 | 3.2k | 13.6k Crazy 600 | 5.4k | 34.2k

Cook (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 750 | 850 | 950 Medium 750 | 1.9k | 4.2k Hard 750 | 3.3k | 10.95k Crazy 750 | 5k | 22k

Apprentice (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 750 | 850 | 950 Medium 750 | 1.9k | 4.2k Hard 750 | 3.3k | 10.95k Crazy 750 | 5k | 22k

Tailor (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)

Difficulty Cost Easy 750 | 850 | 950 Medium 750 | 1.9k | 4.2k Hard 750 | 3.3k | 10.95k Crazy 750 | 5k | 22k

Thanks again for your continued support. We are grateful to have such a thoughtful and engaged community!