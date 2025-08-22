 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19696805 Edited 22 August 2025 – 11:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Here’s a quick look at what’s new in the latest update. Thanks as always for playing and sharing your feedback!

Here are the latest update:

• Backpack sorting now works in languages other than English

• EXP boost bonus in the Exhaustion challenge works correctly

• EXP max capped at 5%

• Volcanic Axe now works correctly on every biome

• When choosing daily modifiers, it now shows on which day the quest will be available

• Exploit with the Hive Chain perk has been fixed

• Bee Riot perk now gives 2 honey per crop instead of 1

• Gardener now starts with flowers unlocked

• Farmer Crops value increased from +4 to +6

• Botanist Crops value increased from +2 to +4

• Gardener bonus increased from +8 to +9

• Butcher energy bonus increased from +5 to +10

• Breaker energy bonus increased from +5 to +10

• Wizard energy bonus increased from +10 to +15

• Chop Chop challenge: axe efficiency per level increased from 1 to 2

• Exhaustion challenge: max Energy per level increased from 90 to 95

• The costs of upgrades and unlocks now depend on the difficulty mode

• Added the ability to use items directly from the backpack (Pick up the item, and when it’s in your hand, use RMB)

• Added the option to choose the difficulty of Endless Mode

• Adjusted the prices of Platinum and Obsidian Pickaxe so they now require bars instead of ores

• Endless Mode, available after finishing the game, now includes rent

Upgrade and Unlock Costs by Difficulty

Intelligent (originally 5k | 100k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

300 | 600

Medium

700 | 5.6k

Hard

4k | 60k

Crazy

4k | 100k

Gifted (originally 1.5k | 12k | 96k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

150 | 300 | 600

Medium

400 | 1.6k | 6.4k

Hard

1.5k | 9k | 54k

Crazy

1.5k | 12k | 96k

Another Shelves (originally 100 | 1.25k | 7k | 35.75k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

100 | 200 | 300 | 400

Medium

100 | 300 | 700 | 1.5k

Hard

100 | 800 | 3.6k | 14.8k

Crazy

100 | 1k | 5.5k | 28k

Full Shelves (originally 100 | 1.25k | 7k | 35.75k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

100 | 200 | 300 | 400

Medium

100 | 300 | 700 | 1.5k

Hard

100 | 800 | 3.6k | 14.8k

Crazy

100 | 1k | 5.5k | 28k

Bargain (originally 300 | 2.4k | 10.8k | 44.4k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

300 | 500 | 700 | 900

Medium

300 | 700 | 1.1k | 1.5k

Hard

300 | 1k | 2.4k | 5.2k

Crazy

300 | 1.8k | 6.3k | 19.8k

Cheap Roll (originally 150 | 600 | 2.4k | 9.6k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

150 | 300 | 600 | 1.2k

Medium

150 | 300 | 600 | 1.2k

Hard

150 | 450 | 1.35k | 4.05k

Crazy

150 | 600 | 2.4k | 9.6k

Black Gold (originally 1.5k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

250

Medium

400

Hard

1k

Crazy

1.5k

Rich Bouquet (originally 1k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

150

Medium

300

Hard

600

Crazy

1k

Zoology (originally 2k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

200

Medium

500

Hard

1k

Crazy

2k

Happy Dwarf (originally 3.5k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

500

Medium

1.5k

Hard

2k

Crazy

3.5k

It Shines (originally 30k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

1000

Medium

10k

Hard

25k

Crazy

30k

Handyman (originally 2k | 50k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

400 | 1.6k

Medium

2k | 20k

Hard

2k | 30k

Crazy

2k | 50k

Clever Hammer (originally 500 | 3.5k | 18.5k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

400 | 900 | 1.9k

Medium

400 | 1.5k | 4.8k

Hard

400 | 2.2k | 9.4k

Crazy

400 | 3k | 16k

Clever Hands (originally 700 | 6k | 37.8k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

600 | 1.4k | 3k

Medium

600 | 2.25k | 7.2k

Hard

600 | 3.2k | 13.6k

Crazy

600 | 5.4k | 34.2k

Cook (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

750 | 850 | 950

Medium

750 | 1.9k | 4.2k

Hard

750 | 3.3k | 10.95k

Crazy

750 | 5k | 22k

Apprentice (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

750 | 850 | 950

Medium

750 | 1.9k | 4.2k

Hard

750 | 3.3k | 10.95k

Crazy

750 | 5k | 22k

Tailor (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)

Difficulty

Cost

Easy

750 | 850 | 950

Medium

750 | 1.9k | 4.2k

Hard

750 | 3.3k | 10.95k

Crazy

750 | 5k | 22k

Thanks again for your continued support. We are grateful to have such a thoughtful and engaged community!

Changed files in this update

