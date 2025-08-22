Here’s a quick look at what’s new in the latest update. Thanks as always for playing and sharing your feedback!
Here are the latest update:
• Backpack sorting now works in languages other than English
• EXP boost bonus in the Exhaustion challenge works correctly
• EXP max capped at 5%
• Volcanic Axe now works correctly on every biome
• When choosing daily modifiers, it now shows on which day the quest will be available
• Exploit with the Hive Chain perk has been fixed
• Bee Riot perk now gives 2 honey per crop instead of 1
• Gardener now starts with flowers unlocked
• Farmer Crops value increased from +4 to +6
• Botanist Crops value increased from +2 to +4
• Gardener bonus increased from +8 to +9
• Butcher energy bonus increased from +5 to +10
• Breaker energy bonus increased from +5 to +10
• Wizard energy bonus increased from +10 to +15
• Chop Chop challenge: axe efficiency per level increased from 1 to 2
• Exhaustion challenge: max Energy per level increased from 90 to 95
• The costs of upgrades and unlocks now depend on the difficulty mode
• Added the ability to use items directly from the backpack (Pick up the item, and when it’s in your hand, use RMB)
• Added the option to choose the difficulty of Endless Mode
• Adjusted the prices of Platinum and Obsidian Pickaxe so they now require bars instead of ores
• Endless Mode, available after finishing the game, now includes rent
Upgrade and Unlock Costs by Difficulty
Intelligent (originally 5k | 100k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
300 | 600
Medium
700 | 5.6k
Hard
4k | 60k
Crazy
4k | 100k
Gifted (originally 1.5k | 12k | 96k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
150 | 300 | 600
Medium
400 | 1.6k | 6.4k
Hard
1.5k | 9k | 54k
Crazy
1.5k | 12k | 96k
Another Shelves (originally 100 | 1.25k | 7k | 35.75k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
100 | 200 | 300 | 400
Medium
100 | 300 | 700 | 1.5k
Hard
100 | 800 | 3.6k | 14.8k
Crazy
100 | 1k | 5.5k | 28k
Full Shelves (originally 100 | 1.25k | 7k | 35.75k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
100 | 200 | 300 | 400
Medium
100 | 300 | 700 | 1.5k
Hard
100 | 800 | 3.6k | 14.8k
Crazy
100 | 1k | 5.5k | 28k
Bargain (originally 300 | 2.4k | 10.8k | 44.4k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
300 | 500 | 700 | 900
Medium
300 | 700 | 1.1k | 1.5k
Hard
300 | 1k | 2.4k | 5.2k
Crazy
300 | 1.8k | 6.3k | 19.8k
Cheap Roll (originally 150 | 600 | 2.4k | 9.6k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
150 | 300 | 600 | 1.2k
Medium
150 | 300 | 600 | 1.2k
Hard
150 | 450 | 1.35k | 4.05k
Crazy
150 | 600 | 2.4k | 9.6k
Black Gold (originally 1.5k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
250
Medium
400
Hard
1k
Crazy
1.5k
Rich Bouquet (originally 1k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
150
Medium
300
Hard
600
Crazy
1k
Zoology (originally 2k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
200
Medium
500
Hard
1k
Crazy
2k
Happy Dwarf (originally 3.5k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
500
Medium
1.5k
Hard
2k
Crazy
3.5k
It Shines (originally 30k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
1000
Medium
10k
Hard
25k
Crazy
30k
Handyman (originally 2k | 50k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
400 | 1.6k
Medium
2k | 20k
Hard
2k | 30k
Crazy
2k | 50k
Clever Hammer (originally 500 | 3.5k | 18.5k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
400 | 900 | 1.9k
Medium
400 | 1.5k | 4.8k
Hard
400 | 2.2k | 9.4k
Crazy
400 | 3k | 16k
Clever Hands (originally 700 | 6k | 37.8k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
600 | 1.4k | 3k
Medium
600 | 2.25k | 7.2k
Hard
600 | 3.2k | 13.6k
Crazy
600 | 5.4k | 34.2k
Cook (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
750 | 850 | 950
Medium
750 | 1.9k | 4.2k
Hard
750 | 3.3k | 10.95k
Crazy
750 | 5k | 22k
Apprentice (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
750 | 850 | 950
Medium
750 | 1.9k | 4.2k
Hard
750 | 3.3k | 10.95k
Crazy
750 | 5k | 22k
Tailor (originally 750 | 5k | 22k)
Difficulty
Cost
Easy
750 | 850 | 950
Medium
750 | 1.9k | 4.2k
Hard
750 | 3.3k | 10.95k
Crazy
750 | 5k | 22k
Thanks again for your continued support. We are grateful to have such a thoughtful and engaged community!
