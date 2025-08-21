Atman confrontation quest fixes and minor balance adjustments.

Fixes in the Atman confrontation quest chain:

Fixed a bug that caused the client to crash when moving certain quest items from the Atmans confrontation chain to the base warehouse.

A bug where quest items for the Atman confrontation quest chain dropped even without the corresponding quests has been fixed.

Quest items from the Atman confrontation quest chain can now be thrown overboard, which will allow getting rid of items that were obtained due to an error.

A bug where it was impossible to get the "Spare Parts" quest from NPC Ashley on the aircraft carrier to obtain Atman Weapon Fragments has been fixed. This repeatable quest is now correctly issued.

A quest objective marker has been added in the aircraft carrier quest to destroy the Atman flagship.

The reward for repeatable Atman quests has been increased from 5000 to 15000 medallions.

The chance of medallions dropping from Atman ships no longer depends on the presence of active quests for obtaining their items for repeatable quests.

Text and localization fixes.

Increased power gain from funnels, air intakes, and fan motors:

Power gain from "Huge Funnel" Level 5 has been increased from 300,000 to 420,000.

Power gain from "Midsize Funnel" Level 4 has been increased from 120,000 to 170,000.

Power gain from "Warship Air Intake" Level 5 has been increased from 72,000 to 104,000.

Power gain from "Steamship Air Intake" Level 4 has been increased from 26,000 to 36,000.

Base power of Fan Motors of Rank 3-5 has been increased by 33%.

Changes in weapon characteristics:

Machine Gun Rank 6: Energy consumption per shot has been increased from 10 to 16.

Grenade Launcher Rank 6: Energy consumption per shot has been increased from 30 to 60.

Grenade Launchers:

Bonus to explosion radius from structures has been reduced from 2 to 1 meter (except for Three-Story Cabin and Abrams turret base).

Shotguns:

Maximum range has been increased from 100 to 120 meters.

Bullet damage falloff with distance has been reduced by 20% (effective range increased).

Flamethrowers:

Maximum range has been increased from 80 to 100 meters.

Flame mixture flight speed has been increased from 120 to 150.

Comment: Minor adjustments to grenade launchers and machine guns were planned to be implemented in the update 1.0.52.3655, but were postponed to collect more statistics and analyze them. These two weapon types show higher than expected effectiveness, but due to their high popularity among players, we decided not to directly reduce their damage, but to limit it over a long firing interval by increasing energy consumption per shot. At the same time, shotguns and flamethrowers, despite their high damage, are unable to realize it due to the need for close combat with the enemy. We hope that increasing the effective attack range will allow these weapon types to find more fans.

"Jared's Smoke Grenade Launcher"

Energy consumption reduced from 210 to 140.

Comment: Although this installation is not a full-fledged weapon type, we hope that such a reduction in energy consumption will allow it to be combined with shotguns and flamethrowers for safe approach to enemies in PvP events.

Dreadripper

Shield durability covering vulnerable spots has been increased from 1,000,000 to 2,000,000.

Minigun durability has been increased from 1,000,000 to 2,000,000.

Minigun damage has been increased by 50%.

To sink Dreadripper, it is now necessary to blow up 5 fuel tanks instead of 4.

Erroneous display of the boss marker in separate locations intended for battles with other bosses has been disabled.

Display of the boss marker for players on ships below Rank 4 has been disabled.

Hull Material Changes

Plastic Sheathing:

Speed bonus has been increased from 20% to 25%.

Ship mass reduction bonus has been improved from -30% to -40%.

Wood Sheathing:

Resistance to burning damage disabled.

Metal Sheathing:

Hull mass penalty has been reduced from 15% to 10%.

Segment durability bonus has been increased from 150% to 180%.

Other changes and fixes:

Side armor and other protective structures have been moved to a separate inventory category, and their repair priority can now be configured separately.

The intensity of passive water ingress through a breached segment has been increased for Rank 4 and 5 hulls, by 1.5 and 2 times respectively.

Comment: This change specifically affects passive (slow) flooding of the hull when side segments are destroyed. The goal is to reduce situations where high rank ships, equipped with a large number of pumps, could remain nearly invincible even when more than half of their segments were destroyed.