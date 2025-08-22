 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19696584 Edited 22 August 2025 – 10:06:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're listening to the community and continuing improvements.
🛠 Patch Notes – Build 0.090
✅ Continued improvements based on community feedback

🌍 Community translations added as a plugin – thank you to all contributors!

🧍‍♂️ Fixed a bug where the player could get stuck

🐞 Minor reported bug resolved

📣 Please keep reporting issues – your feedback helps us improve!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3354261
