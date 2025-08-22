I. Character Adjustments

Jean

- Optimized the operational parameters of all skills.

- All Strong ATKs are now considered as the final hit of Normal ATK.

- The lower Jean’s Excitement, the higher her Normal ATK speed. Each missing point of Excitement increases ATK speed by 1% → 0.7%.

- Consuming 3 stacks of "Strong ATK" causes the next Normal ATK to become the final hit and increases its ATK speed by 200% → 100%. This effect can be stacked up to 10 times.

- Jean’s Counter Helix no longer requires a perfect dodge to trigger. It now triggers upon a normal dodge.

- Jean’s Heavy ATK now grants higher Super Armor levels during execution.

- Fixed an issue where Jean’s Ultimate caused camera errors when used near corners.

- Fixed an issue where Jean’s block effect played incorrectly.



Taisuke

- Optimized the operational parameters of all skills.

- Redesigned the action for Draw Slash, which is now considered the final hit of Normal ATK and grants invincibility during the wind-up period.

- Fixed an issue where invincibility frames for Taisuke’s skills did not activate correctly during disappearance periods.



All Characters

- Reverted the invincibility frames for Ultimates.



II. Level & System

1. Fixed an issue in Tour Mode where clearing all bosses in the Boss Rush stage did not correctly complete the stage.

2. Fixed an issue where numeric values of reward displays on the Tour Mode roulette were incorrect.

3. Fixed an issue where background music was not playing correctly in the Supreme Showdown mode.

4. Adjusted the operating system: the refresh count of Fusion Drivers has been doubled.

5. Adjusted Fusion Driver replacement so that it no longer has a chance to upgrade.

6. Reduced overall damage from all traps; decreased the attack frequency and knockback effect of rolling barrels and saw blades in Tour Mode.

7. Adjusted Tour Mode: Added same-tier Fusion Drivers in rounds 1, 4, and 7. Added same-tier Fusion Drivers at 0-layer and 10-layer breakthroughs in the Breakthrough Show.

8. Removed the "Like" stage from Tour Mode.

9. Added new enemy spawn groups for Boss Rush in Tour Mode.



III. Combat

1. Fixed an issue where the invincibility effect in revival and Fragility Space did not activate correctly.

2. Fixed incorrect effect descriptions for certain sets.

3. Potential Set (2-Piece): Number of revivals +1. For each additional maximum revival count, ATK increases by 6% → 3%.

4. Potential Set (4-Piece): Each time HP is lost, own ATK increases by 2% → 1%, stacking up to 20 times (stacks persist after combat).

5. Fusion Set (4-Piece): After using an Ultimate, own ATK increases by 40% → 20% for 7 seconds.

6. Basic Set (2-Piece): Starting shield increased by 20%. Upon entering the next stage, if HP loss does not exceed the starting shield, ATK increases by 5% → 2.5%, stacking up to 8 times.

7. Strength Set (2-Piece): ATK increased by 30% → 15%.

8. Vigor Set (2-Piece): Max HP increased by 20%, and ATK increases based on lost HP. For every 25 → 100 HP lost, ATK increases by 1.

9. Robust Set (2-Piece): DEF increased by 20%. For every 2.5 → 10 DEF, ATK increases by 1.

10. Concentration Set (2-Piece): After hitting with the final hit of a Normal ATK, own ATK increases by 9% → 4%, stacking up to 5 times for 5 seconds.



IV. System

1. Fixed an issue where the assembly and reset functions of Cybernetic Arms did not consume materials correctly.

2. Fixed an issue where set descriptions were not fully displayed in the assembly interface.

3. Fixed an issue where the Merge feature did not take effect.

4. Fixed an issue where the reward values on the Tour Mode roulette were displayed incorrectly.

5. Fixed an issue where the auto-activation toggle for Fusion Drivers was set to the "ON" state at the start of each game session; it will now remain saved.

6. Fixed an issue where controller inputs could not scroll to view weapon modification descriptions.

7. Adjusted the assembly interface to include contestant names in set names.



V. Numerical Adjustments

1. Adjusted the difficulty balance in Tour Mode.

2. Fixed an issue where chips and memory were not dropping correctly in Tour Mode.



VI. Performance Issues

1. Fixed a crash caused by certain items in the Vending Machine.

2. Fixed a crash that could occur when recycling Cybernetic Arms.

3. Attempted to fix an issue where some players were unable to download saved data.

4. Attempted to fix potential crashes during levels.