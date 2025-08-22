1.2.0.6 is now live. See changes below.
Fixes
+ Fixed some NPC conversations tied to certain events not expiring properly.
+ Fixed volume not matching previously set levels on relaunch.
+ Fixed visual meter for jar progress not syncing properly.
+ Fixed allotment task being marked as completed for multiple residents.
Tweaks
+ Clearer jar visual on player, including brighter glow when charged.
