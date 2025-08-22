1. Imperial Clan Investigation of Clans:

After becoming a member of an Imperial Clan, the Emperor gains the ability to investigate other clans for crimes (accessible in the Emperor’s interaction panel). There is a chance to uncover illicit activities such as harboring sorcerers and magical beings, transgressing ritual laws, or committing treason. Depending on the severity of the crime, clan members may be arrested, executed, have their property confiscated, or even be exterminated. The likelihood of discovering evidence is influenced by the marital ties and cunning of royal members married into the clan.

2. Imperial Clan Commendation:

After joining an Imperial Clan, the Emperor can commend other clans (via the Emperor’s interaction panel). Commendations improve the relationship between the royal family and the clan, and increase the clan’s rank, which also boosts the size of its private army.

3. Imperial Inspection:

After becoming an Imperial Clan member, the Emperor can embark on a tour across provinces (accessible from the Emperor’s interaction panel). Visiting a province raises the local garrison’s morale, reduces public discontent, improves relations with local clans, and may allow the Emperor to dismiss officials or receive new favored consorts. However, provinces with poor clan relations may attempt to assassinate the Emperor. The cost of the tour is covered by the treasury.

4. Regency for Royal Members

Royal members can be assigned as Regents to automatically participate in the governance of the Six Ministries, with the following effects:

- War Minister: The Regent’s martial strength affects the morale of the Imperial Guard. Choosing a capable Regent ensures high guard morale even if the treasury is empty.

- Revenue Minister: The Regent’s commerce attribute affects treasury income.

- Rites Minister: The Regent’s scholarship influences the cultural enlightenment of provincial cities, which currently affects public discontent and will influence additional factors in the future.

- Justice Minister: The Regent can arrest and convict members of other clans for crimes, and may even arrest without cause; the probability depends on the Regent’s cunning.

- Civil Minister: The Regent can appoint or dismiss officials at will, with a chance of arbitrary dismissals depending on cunning.

- Industry Minister: Accelerates the automatic repair of damaged buildings in provincial cities.

5. Other clans may unite with local rebels to attack the Imperial City.

6. After joining an Imperial Clan, players can give gifts to royal members to improve relationship and mood values.

7. When a vassal prince is stripped of power or dies, prisoners in private dungeons will gradually be released.

8. Loss of titles or official ranks is now recorded in the annals.

9. Fixed an issue where barracks or farm names in fiefs could be left empty.

10. Fixed a bug when opening the assignment panel for clan members.

11. Fixed several instances of English UI text exceeding display bounds.