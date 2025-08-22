- Fixed missing snowfall and missing rain
- Glade: Fixed an issue where you could run far away from your herd into the dark forest.
- Collision: Fixed trees missing colliders in the Birch Forest
- Glade: Fixed a floating decoration item
- Mountains: Fixed mountains not having snow on top
Patch Notes for Hotfix 1.2.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update