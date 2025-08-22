 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19696375 Edited 22 August 2025 – 11:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing snowfall and missing rain
  • Glade: Fixed an issue where you could run far away from your herd into the dark forest.
  • Collision: Fixed trees missing colliders in the Birch Forest
  • Glade: Fixed a floating decoration item
  • Mountains: Fixed mountains not having snow on top

Changed files in this update

