It's INJORA's 9th anniversary and to celebrate we're throwing an in game contest to win some awesome real life prizes, including the real life versions of wheels featured in the game, like this brand new set just added in the newest update!



For more information on how to enter, rules, etc. join the official discord channel here (I am hoping to expand this beyond discord in the future but right now its the easiest way for me to handle it one place) - https://discord.gg/XSdudfWjga



INJORA 9th anniversary competition!

-Look for the event under quick race

-Compete to win prizes, including real life versions of wheels that are featured in the game!

(more information on how to enter and win in the official discord server, button to join is on the event tab)

-Added new INJORA Moduwheels to the game, find them in the hobby shop!

-Added several new logo decals courtesy of INJORA!

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed random part break noises happening (mostly in the Thrasher)

-Fixed base track height not updating correctly when exiting terrain height editor

-Fixed camera looking backwards when doing near vertical jumps while flipping