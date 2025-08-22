This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The German heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen was named after one of the most outstanding commanders of the 18th century, Eugene of Savoy. Prinz Eugen was launched on August 22nd, 1938 and actively took part in operations during the Second World War. One of its most famous moments was during Operation Cerberus, also known as the Channel Dash, where Prinz Eugen, Scharnhorst and Gneisenau sailed from western France through the English Channel all the way to Germany. Prinz Eugen was one of the few large German ships that remained intact until the end of the war.

Prinz Eugen has a temporary 30% discount!

Prinz Eugen (rank IV) is available at a 30% discount for 5614 Golden Eagles.

When: From August 22nd (09:00 GMT) until August 25th (09:00 GMT).

Where: Germany > Bluewater fleet > Premium vehicles.

About this heavy cruiser