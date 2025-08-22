 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19696262
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The German heavy cruiser Prinz Eugen was named after one of the most outstanding commanders of the 18th century, Eugene of Savoy. Prinz Eugen was launched on August 22nd, 1938 and actively took part in operations during the Second World War. One of its most famous moments was during Operation Cerberus, also known as the Channel Dash, where Prinz Eugen, Scharnhorst and Gneisenau sailed from western France through the English Channel all the way to Germany. Prinz Eugen was one of the few large German ships that remained intact until the end of the war.

 

Prinz Eugen has a temporary 30% discount!

Prinz Eugen (rank IV) is available at a 30% discount for 5614 Golden Eagles.

When: From August 22nd (09:00 GMT) until August 25th (09:00 GMT).

Where: Germany > Bluewater fleet > Premium vehicles.

 

About this heavy cruiser

  • Prinz Eugen is presented in its final configuration of 1945, featuring a large crew and increased anti-aircraft power. Excellent armor adds survivability to the cruiser, and eight 203 mm main battery guns are ready to meet any enemy!

Changed depots in release_candidate branch

View more data in app history for build 19696262
Windows Linux War Thunder Content Depot 236391
macOS 64-bit War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
Linux 64-bit War Thunder Linux Depot 236393
Windows War Thunder Win Depot 236394
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945840 War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945841 War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945930 War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
