The newest patch (0.26.46) is now live on all platforms on main and experimental branch . Save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Quality of Life Improvements

Photo Mode is now disabled on the Region map, because it was not functional there in the first place. Photo mode is reserved for settlement/location screenshots.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue which prevented some saves with mods from being loaded. Those mods were usually tied to shelves in some way. Now, you should be able to load them with those mods without an issue. Special thanks to community member Jorge for providing necessary info (btw, Jorge made this cool mod).

Fixed the issue where room overlay legend in the top left corner would be offset if you loaded a save that had it enabled.

Known issues:

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to turn off V-sync and cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

Assigned Pets don't sleep with owners.

Some text keys are still not translated.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep the Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

