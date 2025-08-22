 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19696189 Edited 22 August 2025 – 09:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Cow : Coins gained on collision increased from 3 to 4.

- Pig : Coins gained on collision increased from 3 to 5.

- Meat : Rarity changed from Rare to Epic.

- Added tokens : Torch (Rare), Bowling Pin (Epic).

- Removed token : Bait Lamp.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3795371
