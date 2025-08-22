- Cow : Coins gained on collision increased from 3 to 4.
- Pig : Coins gained on collision increased from 3 to 5.
- Meat : Rarity changed from Rare to Epic.
- Added tokens : Torch (Rare), Bowling Pin (Epic).
- Removed token : Bait Lamp.
v1.1 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
