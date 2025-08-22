Attention, Slingbots!

We’re excited to introduce a brand-new Item System! Items are a powerful new feature that allows you to craft crazy builds and experiment with endless possibilities. By combining different item effects, you can discover unique synergies, unlock new playstyles, and push your runs to the limit. Whether you want to go all-in on raw damage, build an unstoppable tank, or create wild combos that break the rules, Items open the door to completely new strategies.

Below, you can see all of the new items in their icon-y glory:

You can get items by opening chests scattered all throughout the level, defeating mini-bosses, and by completing various side objectives.

So go on ahead, and show us all the new ways you found to break the game (and your enemies' morale)!

Balance Overhaul

We’ve completely reworked the game's balance! Pretty much every single stat has been touched, so going over them one by one would turn this post into a book. Here’s the short version: there are fewer enemies now, but they hit a lot harder, and upgrades feel a lot more impactful.

Before, it could feel impossible to dodge damage because there were just too many enemies, and even if they hit you it didn’t matter much. Now, dodging is more important than ever—you can avoid enemies if you master the movement, but getting hit actually hurts.

Since this is a huge balance change, we really want to hear what you think! Does the game feel easier or harder? Do you feel powerful when you manage to put together a crazy build? Jump into our Discord and let us know—we’re reading all your feedback!



Background Walls (and glowing plants!)

We added grabbable walls to every level for extra visual variety, and because we wanted to add glow to stuff—and it just looks way better with a wall behind it.



PATCH NOTES – VERSION 0.35.0

🎨 VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS 🎨

Added grabbable walls to every level in the game.

Added glow effects to many environments—especially noticeable in darker areas.

Improved the visual effects of the Laser Pistol, Shotgun, Cross-Rifle, and Bubble Gun.

Went over all levels and adjusted object placements to improve visual consistency.

🤖 GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS 🤖