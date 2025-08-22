Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.233 — ship systems rebalanced and tuned!
What’s Changed
Ship Summary Panel Update
We’ve reworked the ship composition summary to make mounted modules and overall ship status clearer at a glance.
Power Management Made Clearer
Improved the way power balancing is represented when installing new modules, making the mechanic more intuitive.
Module Rebalancing
Adjusted stats across available modules — including damage output, propulsion power, cost, and energy consumption — for a fairer, more engaging progression.
Speed Indicators
Added an external UI speed indicator as well as a cockpit display, so you’ll always know how fast you’re burning through space.
Damage Cues Overhaul
Enemy damage numbers are now more visible, both for regular and critical hits.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue preventing interaction with certain loot drops on the map.
Fixed the bug that blocked repairs at Kaledo Station.
Fixed rockets not displaying their inflicted damage.
Important Note
Due to these rebalancing changes, some ships may temporarily exceed the allowed power capacity. Don’t worry — they’ll keep functioning normally. Issues will only appear when attempting to change your ship’s configuration. For the best experience with the new balance, we recommend starting a fresh game.
Looking Ahead
Your feedback is invaluable! Share your thoughts and let us know if you encounter issues on our Discord server!
Changed files in this update