Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.233 — ship systems rebalanced and tuned!

What’s Changed

Ship Summary Panel Update

We’ve reworked the ship composition summary to make mounted modules and overall ship status clearer at a glance.

Power Management Made Clearer

Improved the way power balancing is represented when installing new modules, making the mechanic more intuitive.

Module Rebalancing

Adjusted stats across available modules — including damage output, propulsion power, cost, and energy consumption — for a fairer, more engaging progression.

Speed Indicators

Added an external UI speed indicator as well as a cockpit display, so you’ll always know how fast you’re burning through space.

Damage Cues Overhaul

Enemy damage numbers are now more visible, both for regular and critical hits.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue preventing interaction with certain loot drops on the map.

Fixed the bug that blocked repairs at Kaledo Station.

Fixed rockets not displaying their inflicted damage.

Important Note

Due to these rebalancing changes, some ships may temporarily exceed the allowed power capacity. Don’t worry — they’ll keep functioning normally. Issues will only appear when attempting to change your ship’s configuration. For the best experience with the new balance, we recommend starting a fresh game.

Looking Ahead

Your feedback is invaluable! Share your thoughts and let us know if you encounter issues on our Discord server!