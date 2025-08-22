 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19696123 Edited 22 August 2025 – 15:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.233 — ship systems rebalanced and tuned!

What’s Changed

Ship Summary Panel Update
We’ve reworked the ship composition summary to make mounted modules and overall ship status clearer at a glance.

Power Management Made Clearer
Improved the way power balancing is represented when installing new modules, making the mechanic more intuitive.

Module Rebalancing
Adjusted stats across available modules — including damage output, propulsion power, cost, and energy consumption — for a fairer, more engaging progression.

Speed Indicators
Added an external UI speed indicator as well as a cockpit display, so you’ll always know how fast you’re burning through space.

Damage Cues Overhaul
Enemy damage numbers are now more visible, both for regular and critical hits.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing interaction with certain loot drops on the map.

  • Fixed the bug that blocked repairs at Kaledo Station.

  • Fixed rockets not displaying their inflicted damage.

Important Note

Due to these rebalancing changes, some ships may temporarily exceed the allowed power capacity. Don’t worry — they’ll keep functioning normally. Issues will only appear when attempting to change your ship’s configuration. For the best experience with the new balance, we recommend starting a fresh game.

Looking Ahead

Your feedback is invaluable! Share your thoughts and let us know if you encounter issues on our Discord server!

