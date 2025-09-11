We’ve carefully listened to every comment and suggestion, and this patch overhauls the core experience: revamped systems based on player feedback, tighter balance for fair but challenging combat, and most importantly, brand-new content that will shake up your battles.

Get ready for a Viking-style hero, ruthless new weapons, and deadly enemy monsters!

Every change is built to deliver more fun than ever. Gear up, and dive into the full details!

General Update

General Gameplay Updates The "Take 1 Damage for every 1 second" mechanic will no longer break the Damage Nullifier status. Adjusted the Blacksmith's item lock system. Locked items can now be set to be free (0 coins). Adjusted the auto-collect system. Healing Herbs will now be automatically collected at the end of a chamber, even if the player has full health. Adjusted the item drop system. Any items that fall off the map will now be automatically returned to the playable area. The next possible chamber type will now be displayed in the bottom-left corner of the Shop, Level-up, Fate's Flavor, Blacksmith, and Prophet UIs. If there are duplicate chamber types, only one icon will be shown. Added new information to the Duriano Codex.

Reworked Knockback Mechanic and Scaling War Hammer & Morning Star : Base knockback changed from 5→2. All Augments : Base knockback has been changed to 0. Bear Headdress : Knockback changed from −3→−1. Lucky Flower of Eir : Knockback changed from 5→2.



New Features

New Characters

Ragnar Bloodhrafn +10 Attack Speed +5 HP Regeneration +2 Armor +5 Life Steal −50 Trail Pray −100 Trail Echo When Dashing, receive Quick Step II for 1 second. Dash deals bonus damage equal to 300% of Physical Damage and knocks enemies back. When killing an enemy, there is a 25% chance to Heal 1 HP. For every 1 Dash effect from any source, gain +10 Bonus Physical Damage. For every 3 Dash effects from any source, gain +1 Bonus Dash Charge. Dash Cooldown modifications: +50% Physical Damage modifications: +25% Spell Damage modifications: −75% Evasion modifications: −50%

Forseti Follower +5 Max HP +5 HP Regeneration +5 Armor −10 Attack Speed −10 Movement Speed −100 Evasion When attacked, there is a 10% chance to gain a Shield equal to 20% of Max HP (Cooldown: 5 seconds). For every 2 Armor, gain +100 Bonus Thorn. Armor modification: +25% Thorn modification: +25% Physical Damage modification: −50% Spell Damage modification: −50% Life Steal modification: −50%



New Weapon & Augment

New Weapon: Morning Star Grants +2 Weapon Damage for every player level. Grants +3 Physical Damage for every player level. Every 3rd attack sprays enemies with 12 Spikes of Blood in a 7-unit radius. Each Spike of Blood deals damage equal to 75% of your Physical Damage and inflicts Bleed for 5 seconds. Comes with 7 new unique Augments!



New God & Fate’s Flavor

New God: Njord and his Fate's Flavors God’s Skill Level 1: Summons 2 small Golden Dolphins that spin around you, dealing damage equal to 200+200% of your current Norse Coin total for 10 seconds. God’s Skill Level 2: Summons 2 medium Golden Dolphins that spin around you, dealing damage equal to 300+300% of your current Norse Coin total for 10 seconds. God’s Skill Level 3: Summons 3 big Golden Dolphins that spin around you, dealing damage equal to 400+350% of your current Norse Coin total for 10 seconds.



New Enemies

Bjornflame

Tanngrisnirpep

New Status Effect

Fear The affected enemy will run away from the player and have its Armor reduced by 5 for the duration.



New Achievements

Win run with Character: Ragnar Bloodhrafn

Win run with Character: Forseti Follower

Win run using Weapon: Morning Star





Balance Update

Nerfs

God’s Trails: Forseti The skill at level 2 & 3 will now consume more of the shield for its explosion, increased from 70% to 90%.

Item: Dull Durian Removed 2 attack speed and 5 Luck stats.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where the Pause page showed the Fate’s Flavor icon abnormally.

Fixed a bug where the UI would appear before all data had loaded.

Fixed a bug with the sound effect of the 'Hold To Reset' button.

Fixed a layering bug where some monster skills appeared under the lava map terrain.

Fixed a bug where a stat's name would display underneath another stat.

Fixed a bug where minibosses would not disappear after their timer expired.

Fixed a bug where Fate’s Flavor was interacting incorrectly with God skills.

Fixed a bug with the randomization of augments in the Prophet chamber.

Fixed a bug with the EXP amount when continuing from the 1st floor.

Fixed a bug where the player's stats would decrease if they died with a buff active and were then revived.

Fixed a bug where the UI would disappear when pausing the game.

Fixed a bug where the pause menu would disappear or fail to show info when the pause action was spammed.

Fixed a bug causing the augment info pop-up on the "Item Found" screen to display abnormally.

Fixed a bug and removed the feature that saved the player's HP at the start of a chamber.

Fixed a bug with item Heimdall's Horn(Gjallarhorn)'s bonus stats after reviving.

Fixed a bug where the description for negative stats displayed an incorrect value.

Fixed a bug where no sound would play in the Blacksmith upon a successful or failed purchase.

And that's everything in the V.0.5.0 update that we're proud to present! We hope the new characters, monsters, powerful weapon, and various improvements bring fresh fun and new challenges to everyone.

A huge thank you to all our players for being a vital part of the game's development with your invaluable feedback. We are committed to continuing the development of Duriano. Be sure to jump in, try out the new content, and let us know what you think! See you in the FULL access!