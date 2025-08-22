 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19696029 Edited 22 August 2025 – 11:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

《PAGUI》Update Announcement - Ghost Gate Festival Special Update

Dear Players,

Thank you for your enthusiastic support for PAGUI! In celebration of the Ghost Gate Festival on August 23, we’re excited to release this special update, featuring new content, balance adjustments, and bug fixes to deliver a more thrilling gaming experience! Below are the detailed update notes:

Content Updates

  • New Fate Tablets: Added several new Malevolent Fate Tablets, offering more strategic options to tackle the Ghost Gate challenges.

  • New Map: Introduced the Minxiong Haunted House map, creating an eerie atmosphere for battles.

  • Final Phase Range Adjustment: The range restriction in the final phase now varies by location, adding tactical depth.

Balance Adjustments

  • Fate Tablet Adjustment: Balanced the Blood Pact Fate Tablet to optimize its effect and improve game balance.

Bug Fixes

  • Technique Interaction Fix: Resolved an issue where certain Techniques failed to break crates and jars, ensuring proper interaction.

PAGUI Development Team
August 23, 2025

