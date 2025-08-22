What's New!

The pre-land entries lore have been rewritten with proper grammar, spelling, alignment, and is now in Fullscreen.



Added more information on current world when loading game, it can also be used as a good hint to what world is still needed to complete.



New map and journal screen added, and both accessible while in the shops.



Fixed appropriate information box for Drakun's XP received when selecting and viewing (bar near the health bar).



Fixed correct tool tips for the XP skill on East Fire Island.



Added tip explaining the enemy info bar on all combat levels.



Fixed an issue when loading the game after completing the West Dunes and not leveling, saving, and re-loading game. Previously would cause a major glitch in progress. It is now required to level to 15 before re-entering the Castle Entrance.



Fixed escape screen info, when in levels, stacking over or under depending on what was clicked first. Also, controls info was missing for directions and 'S' button on the quick menu display.



Added East Dunes Antolar end level cutscene subtitles.



Covenant fixed on Momay, it previously showed presidents covenant advantage no matter which alignment. It will now only show if you are apart of the presidents covenant.



Fix for displaying "New!" message on West Fire Island when beating Memory World 2, previously it did not show.



Previous update

New Level! East Fire Island.



New Boss Battle! Drakun, but this time the fight won't be so easy.



Level cap raised to 18!



Store graphic and avatar assets updated(was active before new patch).



Brave Knight re-design(character plates, cover art, and achievement icons updated. Some changes in effect before this update released).



Summoning the keeper to level up now cancels exit world cast.



XP given and extra XP have been combined into 1 info stat. Previously one would stack over the other and possibly cut off the other.



XP given no longer goes away quicker because you killed 2 or more creatures at a faster pace. The timings now all match.



West Fire Island fix where the fire suit can be created after completing the level, and when exiting, progress is halted. No longer can you create the fire suit if level is already completed. If fire suit is created, the player must leave to store it, if battle is continued and the level is cleared, the suit will not store to inventory (leaving right away is apart of the mechanic to store it).



West Fire Island creature sounds updated, previously had Drakun's audio.



Looking Ahead (updating the old list from February):

Cliffs



Return To Mountains



South Ice Islands (Kraken, next).



North Ice Islands (Tine).



Zombie Island



Mt. Caverns



The Darklands



Return To Darklands



Castle Entrance (combat level)



Knight Squire's Room



Memory World 3 and 4



Returning to Castle once more before embarking to the Darklands



The goal has been achieved and all images that were once A.I. are now realistic renders. All that is left to come are icon updates. Such as covenant, fishing, and more. You might be able to tell some of the spells/icons which are currently alt symbols.The goal is to get rid of all A.I. voice overs and replace them with real voice actors. Another goal is to get a cutscenes/trailer, and a newly replaced gameplay trailer (the old one was too outdated and removed from the store page).This game's price will increase on full release. Don't sweat it if you have already purchased/own the game. You will still own it for the original price ($0.99+tax). The game will launch with the increased price which will be discounted for a week, but after the price will increase to the base price. Pricing has not been fully decided yet. There isn't an official release date but the goal is to try to release this year. Any questions/comments/feedback please leave it in the community forums or the discord. We're always looking to improve the game and listen to ALL feedback.