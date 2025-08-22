



Version 25.08.22 changes:



- Multiple new events in Act 3 tell the story of Raziel and his group while they're hiding and preparing the next step of their operation.

- The events with Emilia also unlocks an optional event with Lace when you have finished either her good or bad route events in the pre-time skip events.

- A dialog with Sir Edward was added in act 5 of the time skip to explain the plans for the renovation of the sleeping chambers. The upgraded sleeping chambers can be entered in the act birth or later.

- A sparkling note was added to the wall in front of Ryen's new bedroom in the renovated sleeping chambers. It shows the image of the area and where to find what in the renovated castle. This should make it easier to navigate the big new area.

- The icons to recuit soldiers for the country overview map now sparkle so that people are less likely to miss them on the management screen.