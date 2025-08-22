In this update, we’ve made improvements to presentation, added new visual effects, introduced summary text for travel nodes, and fixed several bugs.
[Main Improvements]
Presentation & Story
- Added summary text for travelable nodes visible on the map.
- Added new VFX effects to Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.
UI & Graphics
- Improved controller handling for slider UI.
- Replaced incorrectly displayed tutorial insertion images.
[Bug Fixes]
- Fixed an issue where sound would not play when transitioning Title → Play → Title.
- Fixed an issue where keyboard/controller input did not work after moving to a node through the map.
If you encounter any issues or have feedback while playing, please share them with us through our Discord community or Steam reviews.
Your feedback is a great help in guiding “Return to” in a better direction.
Thank you!
Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/z7puGh2pZc
