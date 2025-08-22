 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19695815 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello players,
In this update, we’ve made improvements to presentation, added new visual effects, introduced summary text for travel nodes, and fixed several bugs.

[Main Improvements]

Presentation & Story

  • Added summary text for travelable nodes visible on the map.

  • Added new VFX effects to Chapter 1 and Chapter 2.


UI & Graphics

  • Improved controller handling for slider UI.

  • Replaced incorrectly displayed tutorial insertion images.


[Bug Fixes]

  • Fixed an issue where sound would not play when transitioning Title → Play → Title.

  • Fixed an issue where keyboard/controller input did not work after moving to a node through the map.


If you encounter any issues or have feedback while playing, please share them with us through our Discord community or Steam reviews.
Your feedback is a great help in guiding “Return to” in a better direction.

Thank you!

Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/z7puGh2pZc

