22 August 2025 Build 19695743 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We are back with a few more adjustments. From now on, balancing patches will come in irregular intervals whenever necessary.

Have fun! :)



Changelog for 1.0.7

  • The odds of the item rarities in the shop are now visualized on the shop sign (they can still be viewed by hovering the sign)

Neutral

  • Holy Spear: Cooldown 2.2s -> 2.0s

  • Pan: Minimum damage +1

  • Burning Coal: Block 15 -> 12, Cold resist 5 -> 6

  • Ripsaw Blade: Cost 10g -> 9g

  • Corrupted Armor: Block 85 -> 100, cleanse reduction 10% -> 8%

  • Spicy Banana: Heat chance 50% -> 60%

  • Superspacious: Speed bonus 12 % -> 14%

Ranger

  • Piercing Arrow: Chance 50% -> 45%

  • Fortuna’s Grace: Luck 3 -> 4

  • Snowmaster: 2.4s -> 2.1s


Reaper

  • Poison Frog: Cooldown 2.8s -> 2.4s


Pyromancer

  • Dragon Nest: Number of * tiles 8 -> 4, Luck/Regeneration/Heat 2 -> 3, heal 5 -> 7

  • Sapphire Whelp: Block 5 -> 8


Berserker

  • Duffle Bag: Damage reduction 30% -> 25%

  • Dragonscale Armor: Damage reduction 10% -> 8%, Block 40 -> 45

  • Chain Whip: Heal 8 -> 10


Mage

  • Cupcake: Cost 7g -> 6g

  • Nature Chronicles: Trees: Cooldown 3s -> 2.5s

  • Encyclopspedia of Darkness: Cooldown 3s -> 2.8s, health used 11 -> 10

  • Lantern Berry: Cooldown 2.5s -> 2.3s

  • Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 2.5s -> 2.3s

  • Black Knight: Vampirism 2 -> 3

  • White Bishop: Cleanse 8 -> 10, healing increase 20% -> 25%

  • White Rook: Damage reduction 30% -> 35%

  • Black Rook: Crit chance 30% -> 35%

  • Ultima Ascension: Spikes 1 -> 2, Block 8 -> 10


Adventurer

  • Mercury Elemental: Block 40% -> 45%

  • Jynx Staff: Speed increase 8% -> 10%

Changed files in this update

