Hi everyone,
We are back with a few more adjustments. From now on, balancing patches will come in irregular intervals whenever necessary.
Have fun! :)
Changelog for 1.0.7
The odds of the item rarities in the shop are now visualized on the shop sign (they can still be viewed by hovering the sign)
Neutral
Holy Spear: Cooldown 2.2s -> 2.0s
Pan: Minimum damage +1
Burning Coal: Block 15 -> 12, Cold resist 5 -> 6
Ripsaw Blade: Cost 10g -> 9g
Corrupted Armor: Block 85 -> 100, cleanse reduction 10% -> 8%
Spicy Banana: Heat chance 50% -> 60%
Superspacious: Speed bonus 12 % -> 14%
Ranger
Piercing Arrow: Chance 50% -> 45%
Fortuna’s Grace: Luck 3 -> 4
Snowmaster: 2.4s -> 2.1s
Reaper
Poison Frog: Cooldown 2.8s -> 2.4s
Pyromancer
Dragon Nest: Number of * tiles 8 -> 4, Luck/Regeneration/Heat 2 -> 3, heal 5 -> 7
Sapphire Whelp: Block 5 -> 8
Berserker
Duffle Bag: Damage reduction 30% -> 25%
Dragonscale Armor: Damage reduction 10% -> 8%, Block 40 -> 45
Chain Whip: Heal 8 -> 10
Mage
Cupcake: Cost 7g -> 6g
Nature Chronicles: Trees: Cooldown 3s -> 2.5s
Encyclopspedia of Darkness: Cooldown 3s -> 2.8s, health used 11 -> 10
Lantern Berry: Cooldown 2.5s -> 2.3s
Devouring Sphere: Cooldown 2.5s -> 2.3s
Black Knight: Vampirism 2 -> 3
White Bishop: Cleanse 8 -> 10, healing increase 20% -> 25%
White Rook: Damage reduction 30% -> 35%
Black Rook: Crit chance 30% -> 35%
Ultima Ascension: Spikes 1 -> 2, Block 8 -> 10
Adventurer
Mercury Elemental: Block 40% -> 45%
Jynx Staff: Speed increase 8% -> 10%
Changed files in this update