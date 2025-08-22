 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19695719 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thanks to your feedback we’ve just released a quick fix that solves the issue where Block 1 could remain locked even if you had collected the required stars.

We really appreciate all the comments and reports you’re sharing — they’re helping us a lot. We’re already working on the first improvement pack, coming next week, based directly on the feedback we’re receiving. Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1921331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link