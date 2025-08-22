 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19695712 Edited 22 August 2025 – 09:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

​"Book Shooter" Official Version Now Live!​

Dear players, after extensive development and refinement, ​​"Book Shooter"​​ has finally launched its official version!

🆕 Brand New Content

  • Diverse Books, Unique Characters

    Explore ​38 distinct magical books, each with unique skills and progression paths, delivering wildly different gameplay experiences.

  • Deep Meta-Progression Systems

    • Unlock ​11 Magic Colleges—including the Arcane School, Nature Order, and Burning Inferno—each with ​10 tiers of upgrades. Clear stages to earn ​Ink​ and unlock permanent boosts!

    • Love Letter Drop System: After each run, receive Love Letters that grant powerful blessings and bonus Ink.

    • Visit the ​Library​ to draw legendary ​Masterpieces​ (or laughably bad ​Flops) that provide game-changing buffs.

  • Challenges for Every Player

    • 6 difficulty levels, from casual to brutally hard, cater to all skill levels.

    • Dive into extra modes like ​Endless Mode​ and ​Boss Rush​ for intense action.

    • Take on ​Starred Stages​ for greater rewards and bragging rights!

✨ Other Improvements

  • New ​Archive​ to track all in-game achievements and progress.

  • Steam Workshop support—MOD tools coming soon!

  • 1000+ optimizations and bug fixes​ for smoother, cleaner gameplay.

Experience the magic: Book Shoooooooooooter!​

Dive into the frenzy of magical shooting now!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link