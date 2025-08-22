"Book Shooter" Official Version Now Live!
Dear players, after extensive development and refinement, "Book Shooter" has finally launched its official version!
🆕 Brand New Content
Diverse Books, Unique Characters
Explore 38 distinct magical books, each with unique skills and progression paths, delivering wildly different gameplay experiences.
Deep Meta-Progression Systems
Unlock 11 Magic Colleges—including the Arcane School, Nature Order, and Burning Inferno—each with 10 tiers of upgrades. Clear stages to earn Ink and unlock permanent boosts!
Love Letter Drop System: After each run, receive Love Letters that grant powerful blessings and bonus Ink.
Visit the Library to draw legendary Masterpieces (or laughably bad Flops) that provide game-changing buffs.
Challenges for Every Player
6 difficulty levels, from casual to brutally hard, cater to all skill levels.
Dive into extra modes like Endless Mode and Boss Rush for intense action.
Take on Starred Stages for greater rewards and bragging rights!
✨ Other Improvements
New Archive to track all in-game achievements and progress.
Steam Workshop support—MOD tools coming soon!
1000+ optimizations and bug fixes for smoother, cleaner gameplay.
Experience the magic: Book Shoooooooooooter!
Dive into the frenzy of magical shooting now!