- Loading Screen fix for multi-threading edge case where it could lock up and never transition

- Lowered requirement from first medal gate from 15 to 12

- Missing level card images added in Level Select (World Map)

- Level Select collision and boundary issues fixed, and decorations updated

- Acuvac’s house level can now be exited via the exit door at the start

- Fixed ui overlap issues in Credits

- Fixed mouse being hidden when returning to Title Screen menu from Credits

- Fixed Bank money display ticking up too slowly

- Fixed Perfection achievement unlocking on non-cleaning levels

- Shopping Spree bonus gives better feedback for item values and has more high-value items added

- Leaf piles in Plaza, and Evidence pile in Courtroom have collider fixes.

- Changed medal thresholds on post-credits ending screen.