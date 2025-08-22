- Loading Screen fix for multi-threading edge case where it could lock up and never transition
- Lowered requirement from first medal gate from 15 to 12
- Missing level card images added in Level Select (World Map)
- Level Select collision and boundary issues fixed, and decorations updated
- Acuvac’s house level can now be exited via the exit door at the start
- Fixed ui overlap issues in Credits
- Fixed mouse being hidden when returning to Title Screen menu from Credits
- Fixed Bank money display ticking up too slowly
- Fixed Perfection achievement unlocking on non-cleaning levels
- Shopping Spree bonus gives better feedback for item values and has more high-value items added
- Leaf piles in Plaza, and Evidence pile in Courtroom have collider fixes.
- Changed medal thresholds on post-credits ending screen.
