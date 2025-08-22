 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19695693 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Loading Screen fix for multi-threading edge case where it could lock up and never transition
- Lowered requirement from first medal gate from 15 to 12
- Missing level card images added in Level Select (World Map)
- Level Select collision and boundary issues fixed, and decorations updated
- Acuvac’s house level can now be exited via the exit door at the start
- Fixed ui overlap issues in Credits
- Fixed mouse being hidden when returning to Title Screen menu from Credits
- Fixed Bank money display ticking up too slowly
- Fixed Perfection achievement unlocking on non-cleaning levels
- Shopping Spree bonus gives better feedback for item values and has more high-value items added
- Leaf piles in Plaza, and Evidence pile in Courtroom have collider fixes.
- Changed medal thresholds on post-credits ending screen.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2333941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link