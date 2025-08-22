The main changes are as follows:
Addendum:
Regarding the Steam version, I believe the F9 key is set to take screenshots by default in the Steam settings.
We apologize for the inconvenience, but please change the settings or turn it off while playing.
Update Detailsver_3020
Move: Added Back Hold
Move: Added prototype of Punishment Game: Shell Matching
Costume: Added Ring Costume
Costume: Added option to select stockings at character select
Camera: Overhauled camera system
Camera: Added system for switching cameras during move loops
Graphics: Fog and Tone Mapping can now be toggled with F8/F9 keys (temporary implementation)
（The in-game update section says F9/F10, but it should be F8/F9.
We will correct this in the next update.）
Graphics: Adjusted and optimized lighting in the following stages:
Forest Stage
Test Stage
Test Arena (Prototype)
Test Club (Prototype)
Other: Adjusted face lighting
Other: Test Stage mob characters now respond to the Stage Mob option
Other: Added UI hide function (R Trigger)
Other: Adjusted character axis during moves
Other: Fixed animation-related issues
Notes on This UpdateThis update includes major internal changes, particularly related to camera systems and lighting.
If your PC has previously met the requirements without issue, it should continue to run smoothly.
However, on lower-end systems, performance impacts are unpredictable.
For this reason, we have kept the previous version available in the Beta branch.
If you encounter issues with the latest version, please try switching back.
You can also reduce the graphic settings and resolution from the options menu to improve performance.
Lowering the resolution has a particularly strong effect on FPS.
For example, on our lowest-spec test PC:
At 2560×1440: ~30 FPS
At 1280×720: ~60 FPS
Reference Test Specs (not recommended specs):
Intel Core i7 3820 3.6GHz
Nvidia GeForce GTX660 2GB
RAM: 16GB
Main UpdateThe primary change this time is the new camera system.
In addition to existing camera controls, you can now switch between three camera placements during grappling moves.
Because each move required its own camera angle, we prioritized implementation speed while avoiding cutting corners.
These will be refined further in future updates.
GraphicsYou can now switch Fog and Tone Mapping during matches.
By combining Fog on/off with three Tone Mapping modes, a total of six graphic variations are possible.
Please experiment to find your preferred look and style.
Currently, this feature is in testing and visual preferences cannot be saved.
We plan to allow changes via the pause menu in a future update.
CostumesOne new costume (Ring Costume) has been added.
Additionally, a test feature allowing stockings to be selected at character select has been implemented.
(This remains in testing as improvements are planned.)
MovesA new move from the back has been added.
A work-in-progress move has also been added to the punishment game.
Lighting adjustments and optimizations have been applied to the Forest Stage and “TEST” stages,
resulting in significantly updated visuals.
OtherDue to the new camera system, characters were often hidden behind the UI.
To address this, a UI toggle function has been added.
By default, this is bound to the W key on keyboard and the R Trigger on controllers.
That's all.
For now, I'll be spending the next week preparing for bug reports,
debugging to confirm any issues, and deciding on future plans.
As for my next plans,
I have a lot of other things I want to do, such as adding moves, creating a proper male character, and improving the gallery mode,
so I'll be thinking about where to start next.
Changed files in this update