RUMBLE BLAZING has been updated.



The main changes are as follows:



Addendum:

Regarding the Steam version, I believe the F9 key is set to take screenshots by default in the Steam settings.

We apologize for the inconvenience, but please change the settings or turn it off while playing.



Update Details ver_3020



Move: Added Back Hold



Move: Added prototype of Punishment Game: Shell Matching



Costume: Added Ring Costume



Costume: Added option to select stockings at character select



Camera: Overhauled camera system



Camera: Added system for switching cameras during move loops



Graphics: Fog and Tone Mapping can now be toggled with F8/F9 keys (temporary implementation)

（The in-game update section says F9/F10, but it should be F8/F9.

We will correct this in the next update.）

Graphics: Adjusted and optimized lighting in the following stages:



Forest Stage



Test Stage



Test Arena (Prototype)



Test Club (Prototype)



Other: Adjusted face lighting



Other: Test Stage mob characters now respond to the Stage Mob option



Other: Added UI hide function (R Trigger)



Other: Adjusted character axis during moves



Other: Fixed animation-related issues



Notes on This Update This update includes major internal changes, particularly related to camera systems and lighting.

If your PC has previously met the requirements without issue, it should continue to run smoothly.

However, on lower-end systems, performance impacts are unpredictable.



For this reason, we have kept the previous version available in the Beta branch.

If you encounter issues with the latest version, please try switching back.



You can also reduce the graphic settings and resolution from the options menu to improve performance.

Lowering the resolution has a particularly strong effect on FPS.

For example, on our lowest-spec test PC:



At 2560×1440: ~30 FPS



At 1280×720: ~60 FPS



Reference Test Specs (not recommended specs):



Intel Core i7 3820 3.6GHz



Nvidia GeForce GTX660 2GB



RAM: 16GB



Main Update The primary change this time is the new camera system.

In addition to existing camera controls, you can now switch between three camera placements during grappling moves.



Because each move required its own camera angle, we prioritized implementation speed while avoiding cutting corners.

These will be refined further in future updates.



Graphics You can now switch Fog and Tone Mapping during matches.

By combining Fog on/off with three Tone Mapping modes, a total of six graphic variations are possible.

Please experiment to find your preferred look and style.



Currently, this feature is in testing and visual preferences cannot be saved.

We plan to allow changes via the pause menu in a future update.



Costumes One new costume (Ring Costume) has been added.

Additionally, a test feature allowing stockings to be selected at character select has been implemented.

(This remains in testing as improvements are planned.)



Moves A new move from the back has been added.

A work-in-progress move has also been added to the punishment game.



Lighting adjustments and optimizations have been applied to the Forest Stage and “TEST” stages,

resulting in significantly updated visuals.



Other Due to the new camera system, characters were often hidden behind the UI.

To address this, a UI toggle function has been added.

By default, this is bound to the W key on keyboard and the R Trigger on controllers.





That's all.



For now, I'll be spending the next week preparing for bug reports,

debugging to confirm any issues, and deciding on future plans.



As for my next plans,

I have a lot of other things I want to do, such as adding moves, creating a proper male character, and improving the gallery mode,

so I'll be thinking about where to start next.