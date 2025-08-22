This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1: Updated the sect meeting system. When there are multiple factions within a sect, sect meetings will be held to make certain decisions. Players can use tactics such as persuasion and instigation to get other factions to agree to their demands. This includes sect position promotions and land development.

2: Added new meeting-related trigger events.

3: Fixed some interface bugs that caused the game to freeze.

4: Fixed an issue where the Blood Demon Breathing Technique might cause errors.



