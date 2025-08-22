 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19695621 Edited 22 August 2025 – 09:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

1: Updated the sect meeting system. When there are multiple factions within a sect, sect meetings will be held to make certain decisions. Players can use tactics such as persuasion and instigation to get other factions to agree to their demands. This includes sect position promotions and land development.

2: Added new meeting-related trigger events.

3: Fixed some interface bugs that caused the game to freeze.

4: Fixed an issue where the Blood Demon Breathing Technique might cause errors.


Changed depots in outertest1.3 branch

View more data in app history for build 19695621
Windows 64-bit Depot 1696441
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link