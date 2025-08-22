 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19695593 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The demo version of Star Scum is now available to download! Play up to the first boss with the first starting deck in the singleplayer run!

If you've been waiting to try the game, the demo is a good way to take it for a spin!

