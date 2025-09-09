 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19695383 Edited 9 September 2025 – 10:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This hotfix addresses a critical multiplayer issue for PC players.

The Known Issues list has also been updated.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Main Game Depot 518791
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Debug Files Depot 518792
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link