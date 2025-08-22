 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19695325 Edited 22 August 2025 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎡 NEW GAME MODE: The Wheel of Fortune

In this mode, fate shines bright:
35% of your dominoes will be golden.
Gold means power, but it also means adapting your strategy to an unpredictable flow of tiles.

🃏 New Game Mode: The Force

Begin your run with a random Joker already in your hand. This mysterious gift could shape your entire strategy… but remember: you cannot sell it. Will it be your blessing, or your curse?

☠️ NEW BOSS: The Herald of Ruin

This merciless foe twists the rules of the game:
Even-numbered dominoes subtract points instead of adding them.

Can you build your combos when half your arsenal betrays you?

☠️ New Boss: The Withered Echo

The battlefield fades as green tiles score 0 points under this cursed entity’s influence. Every move must be calculated carefully, or your strategy will wither away.

⚙️ Additional Changes

  • Balance adjustments to scoring in certain modes.

  • Visual polish and small bug fixes.

  • Preparations for future updates.

Thank you all for being part of this journey! Your feedback is shaping the chaos and strategy of Delirium: Echoes of the Domino.

🎲 The Wheel has spun. Will you rise with gold… or fall into ruin?

🃏 Play the new update now in Early Access!

