🎡 NEW GAME MODE: The Wheel of Fortune

In this mode, fate shines bright:

✨ 35% of your dominoes will be golden.

Gold means power, but it also means adapting your strategy to an unpredictable flow of tiles.

🃏 New Game Mode: The Force

Begin your run with a random Joker already in your hand. This mysterious gift could shape your entire strategy… but remember: you cannot sell it. Will it be your blessing, or your curse?

☠️ NEW BOSS: The Herald of Ruin

This merciless foe twists the rules of the game:

➖ Even-numbered dominoes subtract points instead of adding them.

Can you build your combos when half your arsenal betrays you?

☠️ New Boss: The Withered Echo

The battlefield fades as green tiles score 0 points under this cursed entity’s influence. Every move must be calculated carefully, or your strategy will wither away.

⚙️ Additional Changes

Balance adjustments to scoring in certain modes.

Visual polish and small bug fixes.

Preparations for future updates.

Thank you all for being part of this journey! Your feedback is shaping the chaos and strategy of Delirium: Echoes of the Domino.

🎲 The Wheel has spun. Will you rise with gold… or fall into ruin?

🃏 Play the new update now in Early Access!