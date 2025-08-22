Hey all,

This update brings a big change and will force you to change your playstyles (looking at those who have been locking mannequins in the bathrooms), as you progress through the game, the mannequins will start getting smarter. They can now make their way through doors - yes, even closed ones.

I've also fixed a few pesky issues that could cause players to get soft-locked in certain situations across the key nights.

On top of that, there are plenty of smaller fixes and performance improvements to keep everything running smoothly.

You can check out the full changelog below.

Changes

Mannequins learn to no longer fear closed doors.

Added detail near the office.

Added extra batteries to find on Night 1.

Added a couple more places where posters can be placed on Night 3/4.

Added dialogue when placing PC's on Night 6/7.

Added extra mannequins on Night 11.

Added details in carpark lockers on Night 11.

Updated various details in the carpark.

Updated the garbage chute to open/close quicker.

Updated flow of tasks to account for not wanting to take the phone call on Night 5.

Supporter Pack DLC: Added more supply crates throughout the store in the Reporter.

Supporter Pack DLC: Added more mannequins to The Reporter.

Bug Fixes

Fixed not being able to get rid of garbage bags in certain situations.

Fixed not being able to replace posters in two specific areas.

Fixed being able to get into a room you aren't supposed to.

Fixed some texts not being localized correctly.

Fixed being able to glitch the garbage chute if you were to inspect it.

Fixed various grammatical and spelling issues.

Fixed not being able to pick the phone up if you clocked on asap on Night 1.

Fixed sometimes not being able to put garbage in the chute if previously inspected it on Night 1/2.

Fixed sometimes not being able to put pants on stands if previously inspected them on Night 2.

Fixed toilet paper showing it was stocked when it was not on nights after Night 2.

Fixed timings of tasks finishing and starting on Night 5.

Fixed being able to get stuck outside in certain situations on Night 5.

Fixed tasks not being updated if you picked up a manual before you were supposed to on Night 5.

Fixed the wrong transcript showing for a note in certain place on Night 11.

Fixed floating objects at front counter on Night 11.

Minor performance and optimisations improvements.

Christmas: Fixed a specific present still colliding with the player.

Halloween: Fixed pumpkins overlapping some items.

Seasonal: Fixed incremental achievements being unlocked when collecting one item.

Supporter Pack DLC: Fixed the correct note to be in the warehouse dead drop in the Reporter.

Supporter Pack DLC: Fixed being able to get into a room you aren't supposed to in the Reporter.

Report any bugs or issues on the Steam Discussion board, the Discord, or the website.

Chat soon!

Marty