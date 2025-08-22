1、The True Immortal Event Begins: When the in-game time reaches 10,000 years, the "Heavenly Supervising True Immortal" descends upon Tianyuan City, initiating the Harvest Cycle.

2、Nine Duels: True Immortals can be defeated nine times. Each time they are reborn, they become stronger. New pre-battle and post-battle dialogue and choice rewards have been added.

3、Brand-new ending: Defeating the True Immortal nine times will trigger the true ending (ascend to the Immortal Realm / seal the True Immortal). If you fail, the world will be annihilated and your save file will be deleted.