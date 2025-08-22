 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock Hollow Knight: Silksong Battlefield™ 2042 Hollow Knight Last Epoch Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 August 2025 Build 19695219 Edited 22 August 2025 – 08:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1、The True Immortal Event Begins: When the in-game time reaches 10,000 years, the "Heavenly Supervising True Immortal" descends upon Tianyuan City, initiating the Harvest Cycle.

2、Nine Duels: True Immortals can be defeated nine times. Each time they are reborn, they become stronger. New pre-battle and post-battle dialogue and choice rewards have been added.

3、Brand-new ending: Defeating the True Immortal nine times will trigger the true ending (ascend to the Immortal Realm / seal the True Immortal). If you fail, the world will be annihilated and your save file will be deleted.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1993151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link