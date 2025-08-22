 Skip to content
22 August 2025 Build 19695197
Update notes via Steam Community

It wasn’t planned, but here it is: one last update before the 1.0 release next Friday (August 29th)!

Léo helped us redesign all the game’s sounds (or rather, create them, since there were barely any before!).

Almost all sentences are now fully translated into every supported language (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian). If you spot any mistakes, feel free to suggest corrections directly on Crowdin.

And if you run into any bugs, please let us know on Discord or the Steam forum, it would help us a lot!

Plan B - v0.9.6 build 1142


Major improvements:

  • Sound design fully redone

Improvements:

  • Localization: almost entirely finished (but for a few recently modified sentences we'll translate asap)

  • Terrain tool: more precise altitude change with Shift key. Border can be set to 1 (can do smaller area change)

Balance:

  • Grass gives 15% of O2 of a forest instead of 20%

  • Sound volume sliders in log (more precise for low volume)

Bugs fix:

  • Undo now keeps big mountains models

  • Fixed viability for "too far from shore" param

  • Improved texts displayed for forest & shore distance

  • Fixed manually planted forest that didn't make clearings (especially with cactus and palm trees). Takes time.

  • Fixed freeze after drag & dropping a research center

  • Fixed Info page font size in chinese

  • Fixed middle click on an item while already duplicating another one

  • Fixed scrolling on info pages

  • Fixed E/R for terrain tool now working when mouse over UI

  • Fixed bug with duplicated shield visual when moved in pause

  • Fixed containers color

  • Fixed Robotic container bug with light

Minor:

  • Shortcut for Backup Supply option

  • Mute doesn't stop/reset sounds

  • Change wiki logo on home

