It wasn’t planned, but here it is: one last update before the 1.0 release next Friday (August 29th)!

Léo helped us redesign all the game’s sounds (or rather, create them, since there were barely any before!).

Almost all sentences are now fully translated into every supported language (Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Thai, Turkish, and Ukrainian). If you spot any mistakes, feel free to suggest corrections directly on Crowdin.

And if you run into any bugs, please let us know on Discord or the Steam forum, it would help us a lot!

Plan B - v0.9.6 build 1142



Major improvements:

Sound design fully redone

Improvements:

Localization: almost entirely finished (but for a few recently modified sentences we'll translate asap)

Terrain tool: more precise altitude change with Shift key. Border can be set to 1 (can do smaller area change)

Balance:

Grass gives 15% of O2 of a forest instead of 20%

Sound volume sliders in log (more precise for low volume)

Bugs fix:

Undo now keeps big mountains models

Fixed viability for "too far from shore" param

Improved texts displayed for forest & shore distance

Fixed manually planted forest that didn't make clearings (especially with cactus and palm trees). Takes time.

Fixed freeze after drag & dropping a research center

Fixed Info page font size in chinese

Fixed middle click on an item while already duplicating another one

Fixed scrolling on info pages

Fixed E/R for terrain tool now working when mouse over UI

Fixed bug with duplicated shield visual when moved in pause

Fixed containers color

Fixed Robotic container bug with light

Minor: